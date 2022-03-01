Valorant to bring Omen back into the competitive meta, will look to introduce massive changes in 4.04

Valorant Episode 4 Act II is right in the corner as the developers are ready to drop patch 4.04 to the game in the next few hours. With the upcoming patch, Riot is ready to make some significant changes to the game once again. The goal of these changes is to keep the game balanced and interesting for players who have been grinding for a long time.

The developers have already released the details of the upcoming update with patch notes. In this new patch, Riot has decided to focus more on the balance changes of several agents. The much-awaited Yoru rework will finally be implemented in the game in this update along with some significant changes to all Controller agents: Omen, Astra, Viper, and Brimstone.

Omen has received some significant buffs from the developers in this update. The ghost agent has had low pick-rates in competitive games over the last few tournaments. Hence, the developers are trying to bring Omen back to the meta once again by showering some love towards him.

Omen changes in Valorant patch 4.04 and their potential effects in upcoming tournaments:

Omen is one of the controller Agents in Valorant with some unique abilities such as Dark Cover(E) , Paranoia(Q), Shrouded Steps(C) and From the Shadows(X).

However, over the last few months, Omen's pickrate has significantly decreased in competitive matches and the agent was ignored by most teams in every tournament. Hence, the developers promised to give some significant buffs to Omen to bring him back to the competitive meta once again. To keep their promise, Riot is ready to make the changes with the upcoming patch 4.04. Below are the changes that have been made to the Omen:

Smoke (Dark Cover) Cooldown Decreased to 30s from 40s

Smoke Cost increased from 100 -> 150

Smoke Speed Increased by 78%

Teleport (Shrouded Steps) Cost Decreased from 150 -> 100

Teleport Delay Decreased 1s -> .7s

Paranoia now spawns Adjacent to Omen.

These changes will surely affect Omen's pick-rate in Valorant competitive matches. Changes in Smoke cooldown and speed will make the agent more feasible in intense fights. Also, after the Astra and Viper nerfs in this new update, Omen can be a good pick.

Valorant Episode 4 Act II is set to commence in the next few hours and the changes will be in effect. It will be interesting to see how players respond to these changes and if Omen makes his return to the meta or not.

