Valorant Episode 4 Act 2: Release date and time for all regions

Valorant Episode 4 Act II is just around the corner and players are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the new update. The arrival of the new Act in the game heralds the arrival of some significant changes to Riot's shooter.

Developers have already revealed some details about the upcoming updates. The detailed patch notes will be released later today, and the update will roll out in the game tomorrow.

The new Act is set to bring a couple of exciting updates for the players - a much-awaited Yoru rework, a new weapon skin bundle, and a new Battlepass to grind for. Players are curious about when they will be able to start their grind for Episode 4 Act II.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Harness nature’s wrath and watch your enemies wither–the Gaia’s Vengeance skinline is ready to take root in your collection. Available in your shop starting March 1. Harness nature’s wrath and watch your enemies wither–the Gaia’s Vengeance skinline is ready to take root in your collection. Available in your shop starting March 1. https://t.co/OH2soTw5n9

When is Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 coming out?

Valorant Episode 4 Act II is set to roll out tomorrow, March 2, 2022, with the arrival of patch 4.04. The patch notes will be released in a few hours today before it comes live on the server tomorrow.

The release timings for the patch notes are as follows:

6:00 am PDT

9:00 am ET

2:00 pm BST

7:00 pm IST

10:00 pm JST

The update will affect the game from tomorrow. The timings of the update are as follows:

2.00 PM PDT

5.00 PM ET

10.00 PM BST

2.30 AM IST (next day)

7.00 AM JST (next day)

The server will go down before the actual updates come in. Likewise, the Competitive Queue will also be disabled for a few hours ahead of the new Act.

What to expect from the new Act

Players are already pumped up for the upcoming Valorant Episode 4 Act II, and rightfully so. Developers are ready to bring a new Battlepass full of player cards, gun buddies, skins, and more rewards.

Additionally, players will also receive the new Gaia Vengeance skin-line in the store, which they can purchase by spending VPs. However, all the players are eagerly waiting for the Yoru rework, which is expected to come with this new update.

