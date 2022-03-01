When is Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 coming to Mumbai (India) server?

Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 will arrive with a new Battlepass comprising exciting in-game rewards and new features.

A new Act in Valorant arrives soon after one ends. Soon after the completion of Episode 4 Act 1, players will receive a new patch 4.04 update consisting of new features and a Battlepass.

However, this Act won't bring any new Agents or maps, as previously revealed by the developers. Instead, they will get a community Battlepass and some major Agents and map changes.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT You sure that’s all you got? The Ranked Act is coming to a close, so now’s the time to reach for that next rung. You sure that’s all you got? The Ranked Act is coming to a close, so now’s the time to reach for that next rung. https://t.co/MeVcj9jvob

The developers have decided to entirely focus on strengthening the game's foundation by bringing in Agent and map balances and working on other aspects by releasing new features.

Valorant Episode 4 Act 2: Mumbai (India) server release date, features, and more

Valorant has become one of the top FPS games in the world. The community has also drastically grown in India, and fans and players from the Mumbai (India) servers are excited for the new Act to arrive.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT That’s a wrap on the takeovers, folks. Thanks for coming along as VALORANT teams from around the globe gave us a peek into the lives of our Agents. riot.com/3vsomJ5 That’s a wrap on the takeovers, folks. Thanks for coming along as VALORANT teams from around the globe gave us a peek into the lives of our Agents. riot.com/3vsomJ5 https://t.co/w3z57LN0gF

Release date and time

Patch notes drop at different times, depending on the time zones. Thus, Indian players will receive it a bit later than those in North America. The patch notes will be released on March 1 at 6.00 am PST in North America.

South Asian players, especially those from the Mumbai (India) server, will receive the update the next day, March 2, at 3.00 am IST.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Harness nature’s wrath and watch your enemies wither–the Gaia’s Vengeance skinline is ready to take root in your collection. Available in your shop starting March 1. Harness nature’s wrath and watch your enemies wither–the Gaia’s Vengeance skinline is ready to take root in your collection. Available in your shop starting March 1. https://t.co/OH2soTw5n9

New features and changes expected to arrive

The Yoru rework is one of the most awaited changes in Episode 4 Act 2. The Valorant community has demanded buffs for this Agent for a long time due to his non-viability in competitive matches. Users might also get some changes in Icebox, as previously revealed by data miners.

Fans and players are also excited to receive the first-ever community Battlepass in Episode 4 Act 2. This time, all the rewards in the Battlepass are designed by fans rather than the developers. The developers might bring more exciting features to this Act, as they want to strengthen the game's foundation.

Gamers will also get the skin bundle for the new weapon, Garia's Vengeance, alongside the new Battlepass. Once patch 4.04 drops, they will get the update and will soon be able to enjoy the new features and changes that arrive.

