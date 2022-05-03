"As the scene is growing, I'm hoping to see an Indian team in Masters soon": Fa2 in AMD Skyesports Souvenir Valorant LAN Championship 

Valorant's popularity in the South Asian region has only increased since the release of the game in 2020. Many former CS: GO professionals have switched to the Riot shooter to explore some newer opportunities in this new game.

Many tournament organizers, esports organizations, and investors have also come forward, delivering better opportunities for the teams and the players.

Skyesports, one of the most renowned esports organizations in the country, added another feather to its collection by hosting the Souvenir Championship, the first-ever Valorant LAN event in South Asia, in association with AMD.

The top four teams in the region compete in the event for a hooping $10000 prize pool. To make it even more exciting for the spectators, organizers have hosted an exhibition match inviting some popular Valorant content creators in the country.

The match between Team Jod (Euphoria, Rakazone Gaming, Fa2, Mili, and Eclairs) and Shakti Waters (Binks, Sentinels, Tbone, AnkkitaC, and Pinkcess) has been a treat to watch. After an exciting and intense best-of-three series, Shakti Waters won the game with a 2-1 scoreline.

Fa2 is currently rooting for Global Esports in the AMD Skyesports Souvenir Valorant LAN Championship after the elimination of Velocity Gaming from the event

After the match, Sportskeeda Esports approached Team Jod's Amit "Fa2" Thakur for a post-match interview and took the time to share his thoughts with us.

Speaking about his first-ever Valorant LAN experience, Fa2 said:

"Absolutely amazing! Though this is not my first LAN as I've experienced the opportunity earlier, for this game it was my debut event. The atmosphere and the crowd we had today was really spectacular. Thanks for all the support!"

Speaking about their performance in the game, he said:

"To be honest, we were not tryharding. We were just playing for fun. But yes, as I know everyone from my opponents, it was easier to know their set ups and their thinking."

Fa2 is a content creator of Velocity Gaming. The team is also competing in the event. However, after back-to-back losses against Team Snakes and Global Esports in the first two days, Velocity Gaming is already out of the event.

While talking about who he is supporting at the event, Fa2 said:

"Was supporting my team (Velocity Gaming). Unfortunately, they're already out of the event. So I want Global Esports to win the trophy now."

Fa2 also shared his views on the growing esports scene in the country, saying:

"Absolutely, it is growing significantly. I desperately want to see my team or any Indian team in the upcoming Masters and making the nation proud."

AMD Skyesports Souvenir Valorant LAN Championship has been a successful event so far. The exhibition match involving all the popular content creators was a cherry on the ice.

However, with just one more day left in the event, fans are excited to experience some top-notch action on the final day.

