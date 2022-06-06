Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage 2 Challengers: Qualified teams, group draws, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage 2 Challengers is all set to begin in the next few days, where the top teams of the APAC region will be competing for valuable slots in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. The top two teams from this event will get to fly to Copenhagen to represent the APAC region in the upcoming international LAN event.

The excitement around the Copenhagen Masters has increased significantly ever since Riot's announcement that it would be an offline event with fans finally back in the arena. In fact, it will be the first international Valorant LAN event with a live audience. Hence, all the APAC teams are ready to give their best in the APAC Stage 2 Challengers to claim a ticket to Copenhagen.

Fortunately, Riot has already revealed the format of the event. The tournament will be divided into three stages:

Play-In

Group Stage

Playoffs

A total of 20 teams will be participating in this event and at the end of it, only two of them will get slots for the Copenhagen Masters. Here is everything fans need to know about the upcoming VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers.

More details about the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage 2 Challengers

Paper Rex and Xerxia Esports were the two representatives of the APAC region in the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik last April. Paper Rex definitely made a statement with their dominating performance in the competition and finished fourth at the event. The Southeast Asian team managed to defeat North American champion The Guard and EMEA giant G2 Esports in the event as well.

However, this time, there will be even more expectations from the APAC teams and their journey to Copenhagen will start in just a few days. Here are some of the details about the upcoming APAC Stage 2 Challengers.

Format

A total of 20 teams will be competing in the event and 12 of them will start directly from the Group Stage. The remaining eight teams will start their journey in the Play-Ins.

In the Play-Ins, eight teams will be divided into two different groups and the top two teams from each group will qualify for the Group Stage. The 16 qualified teams in the Group Stage will again be divided into four groups and the top two teams from each group will then qualify for the Playoff.

The remaining eight teams will then compete in a double-elimination format in the Playoffs. The top two teams in the competition will fly to Copenhagen to represent the region in the Stage 2 Masters.

Play-In Group Draws

There will be two groups on the Play-In Stage. Here are the group draws for this stage:

Group A

Boom Esports

Made in Thailand

Enigma Gaming

Cerberus Esports

Group B

Bleed Esports

Rex Regum Qeon

Team Big Baam

Ghetto Artist

VALORANT Champions Tour SEA @valesports_sea_



Watch the VCT Stage 2 - Challengers APAC Playoffs on the following dates:



- Play-ins: June 9-12

- Group Stage: June 15-20

- Knockouts: June 23-26



Group Stage Draw

There will be four Groups at this stage of the competition.

Group A

ONIC Esports

Gaimin Gladiators

Griffin E-Sports

TBD

Group B

Xerxia Esports

Alter Ego

Global Esports

TBD

Group C

Paper Rex

Oasis Gaming

Order

TBD

Group D:

Team Secret

FW Esports

Fancy United Esports

TBD

Schedule and where to watch

The tournament will begin on June 9 and will continue till June 26. All the matches of the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels.

