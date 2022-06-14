Alter Ego vs Global Esports: VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage prediction, head-to-head, livestream details and more

Global Esports, one of India's top representatives at the VCT 2022 Stage 2 APAC Challengers, will be up against Indonesia's Alter Ego in their opening match of the Group Stage. This Bo3 matchup will determine who proceeds to the winner's bracket in Group B, and ultimately, to the playoffs.

Alter Ego qualified directly for the Group Stage of the APAC Challengers, being the runners-up of the Indonesia Challengers. Global Esports, on the other hand, emerged as the winners of the AMD Skyesports Champions Series to grab their seat at the tournament.

Both teams will compete with XERXIA Esports and Rex Regum Qeon for two slots in the APAC Challengers playoffs. The top two teams from the double-elimination playoffs bracket will then qualify for the Stage 2 Masters, scheduled to be held in Copenhagen, Denmark from July 10 to 25.

Alter Ego vs Global Esports: Who can kickstart their VCT Stage 2 APAC Challengers campaign with a victory?

Alter Ego competed against top contenders from Indonesia for an opportunity to prove their vigor against the best opposition from all over the Asia-Pacific. They will come across Global Esports in the opening match of the tournament.

After two years of competitive Valorant, both organizations have become household names in their respective regions. In this VCT Challengers bout, fans of both teams will be eager to witness the best minds from APAC fight their way to VCT glory.

Predictions

Both Global Esports and Alter Ego have enjoyed incredible performances in their regional Qualifiers, with the former winning the South Asian Challengers (Skyesports Champions Series), and the latter finishing second in Indonesia.

In the regional Challengers matches leading up to the APAC Challengers, Alter Ego maintained a record of nine wins and three defeats, whereas Global Esports managed to claim eight wins and three defeats. Despite proving themselves against the best teams from their respective regions, both teams are yet to display their vigor at the APAC level.

This will be Alter Ego's first ever appearance at the VCT APAC Challengers, having failed to qualify for Stage 1 of the tournament. As for Global Esports, despite qualifying for Stage 1, the Indian side crashed out of the tournament with consecutive defeats in the play-ins stage.

That being said, it will be hard to predict a clear winner for the matchup. However, fans can expect an enthralling matchup, as both sides are in preparation to make it to their first ever VCT Masters event.

Head-to-head

Global Esports and Alter Ego have faced off only once before, in the Upper Bracket Quarter-finals of the TEC Showdown in November 2021. Alter Ego emerged with a 2-1 victory in that matchup.

However, considering that both sides are currently one of the best in their respective regions, the upcoming VCT APAC Challengers matchup should be an interesting one for fans of both the organizations.

Head to head and recent results of Alter Ego and Global Esports in VCT (Image via VLR.gg)

Recent results

In terms of their recent form, Global Esports have an upper hand over Alter Ego. The latter has posted three wins and two defeats in their last five official matches, with both losses coming against Indonesia's number 1 seed, ONIC G.

Meanwhile, Global Esports has won their last four matches, with their sole defeat being against Orangutan, a newly formed multinational roster from South Asia.

Potential lineups

Alter Ego

Jonathan "naTz" Adiputra

Bryan "Kush" Setiawan

Axel "huliolio" Julio

Delbert "deLb" Tanoto

Adrian "adrnking" Setiawan

Lastiko "Moji" Reyanick

Global Esports

Bhavin "HellrangeR" Kotwani

Akshay "KappA" Sinkar

Ganesh "Sk Rossi" Gangadhar

Abhirup "Lightningfast" Choudhary

Jayanth "skillZ" Ramesh

Where to watch

Valorant enthusiasts can catch the action live on Valorant Champions Tour's official handles across YouTube and Twitch. Alter Ego will take on Global Esports in the opening match of Group B of VCT 2022 Stage 2 APAC Challengers on June 15 at 11.30 AM IST.

