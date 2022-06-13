Global Esports playing VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers from Singapore; Lightningfast is in lineup

Global Esports is playing the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage 2 Challengers from Singapore. The entire team and support staff have already reached the city-state to prepare for the event.

The team also played the APAC Stage 1 Challengers from Singapore but failed to perform to expectations. The South Asian side is determined to deliver an excellent performance this time to make its fans proud.

Global Esports' first match in VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers is against Alter Ego on Wednesday

Global Esports is one of the most consistent teams in the South Asian region. They are the only team to represent the South Asian region in all VCT events (in which South Asia has had a slot) so far.

The upcoming VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers will be the third international appearance for the side in just one year.

Global Esports was the champion of the AMD Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS). They defeated Enigma Gaming 3-2 in the Grand Final to become South Asian champions.

With this win, Global Esports got a chance to represent the South Asian region again and earned a direct slot in the APAC Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage. The team is bunched in the same group with Xerxia Esports, Alter Ego, and Rex Regum Qeon.

A few days back, Global Esports' co-founders Rushindra Sinha and Mohit Israney hinted that the team might travel to Singapore again to compete in the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers. In fact, the entire Global Esports Valorant squad and support staff have traveled to Singapore to play the event.

As the matches will be played on the Singapore server, there would've been a ping disadvantage if they decided to play the event from India. Hence, the Global Esports management decided to travel to the sovereign island country with their Valorant squad to ensure the best possible atmosphere to compete against the top teams of SEA.

In a recent YouTube IRL stream, Rushindra Sinha revealed the temporary Bootcamp of Global Esports and shared a glimpse of the team's practice. He also confirmed that the roster's newest addition, Kohli, didn't receive permission to travel to Singapore due to COVID-19 protocols.

As a result, Lightningfast, expected to go on a break due to his personal objectives, will now play in the event, having traveled with the team to Singapore. Meanwhile, head-coach Eraser might join the side's Bootcamp by tomorrow.

Global Esports will take on the Indonesian side Alter Ego in its first game in the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers on June 15. It will be interesting to see how the team adapts to the new environment ahead of the game in this short time.

