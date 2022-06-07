Global Esports might play the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers from Singapore

Global Esports might fly to Singapore again this weekend to play the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage 2 Challengers. The management is considering a tour to Singapore to provide a better atmosphere for its players to compete in the event.

However, nothing has been confirmed right now as the management is currently considering all the pros and cons before taking the final decision. It is expected to be decided between one or two days, and if yes, Global Esports might reach Singapore by the end of this week.

Global Esports' first game in the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers will be on June 15

Global Esports became the champion of the AMD Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) by defeating Enigma Gaming in the Grand Finals with a 3-2 scoreline in a best-of-five series.

However, both these teams will represent the South Asian region in the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers. They will compete against the top teams of SEA for a slot in VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen, the first international Valorant LAN event with a live audience.

Enigma Gaming will start its journey in APAC Stage 2 Challengers through Play-ins, which will start from June 9, 2022. Meanwhile, Global Esports will get a direct slot in the Group Stage to become the champion of the South Asian region. Hence, they will get a few extra days ahead of the event as the Group Stage will start on June 15, 2022.

In the meantime, Global Esports is planning to travel to Singapore and set up a temporary bootcamp there for the APAC Stage 2 Challengers. The team wants to compete in the event from there.

As the tournament will be played on the Singapore server, players will get a better ping-advantage for competing than playing from India. Global Esports management is also ready to provide the best possible atmosphere to their Valorant team to compete in the event.

In his recent YouTube livestream, Global Esports' Co-Founder Rushindra Sinha confirmed that the team is planning to travel to Singapore by the end of this week. He said,

"We are planning for Singapore. Global Esports' Valorant team might go to Singapore for the APAC Stage 2 Challengers. We already have our visas ready. Though we are yet to make all the necessary bookings, we might travel there by the end of this week. You will be updated once everything is decided."

Previously, in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Esports, Global Esports' Co-Founder Mohit Israney revealed that their Valorant team might play the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers from Singapore if they win the AMD Skyesports Champions Series (SCS).

Now, as they have won the title, it will be interesting to see whether they go to Singapore or not.

Global Esports went there last time as well for the APAC Stage 1 Challengers. However, they lost both games in the Play-ins at the time and had to take an early exit from the competition. This time, the team will surely try to perform better to make the South Asian region proud on the international stage. Global Esports' first game will be on June 15 against the Indonesian side, Alter Ego.

