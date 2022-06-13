All the teams qualified for the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage will begin in the next few days, and Asian Valorant fans are eagerly waiting to see their favorite teams in action.

APAC is one of the largest regions in Valorant esports. It includes Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Oceania, and the whole of South Asia (India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal, and Bhutan).

A total of sixteen teams have made their way to the Group Stage. From here, only eight will proceed to the Playoffs and compete for the two final slots in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen next month. The upcoming Copenhagen Masters will be the first international Valorant LAN event with a live audience.

The VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage will start on June 15, 2022

A total of 20 teams have earned a slot in the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers. Twelve of these teams got a direct slot in the Group Stage based on their performances in the sub-regional challengers. The remaining eight teams (the bottom-seeded teams from each sub-region) began their journey in the Play-Ins.

These eight teams were divided into two groups consisting of four teams in each. All the teams played against others in the same group in a double-elimination format, and the top two teams from each group have earned a slot in the Group Stage. The other four teams were eliminated from the competition.

Here are the teams who have earned a slot in the Group Stage through the Play-Ins:

Made in Thailand (Play-Ins Group A winner)

Boom Esports (Play-Ins Group A runner-up)

Bleed Esports (Play-Ins Group B winner)

Rex Regam Qeon (Play-Ins Group B runner-up)

Enigma Gaming, Cerberus Esports, Team Big BAAM, and Ghetto Artist are the four teams who were eliminated from the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers after the end of the Play-In phase.

Group Stage bracket

Four qualified teams from Play-Ins have made their way to the Group- Stage to make it to the sixteen-team event. These teams are now divided into four different groups, with four teams in each group. The teams will play in a double-elimination format, and the top two teams from each group will qualify for the Playoffs. The eight qualified teams will then compete in the Playoffs for a ticket to Copenhagen.

VALORANT Champions Tour SEA @valesports_sea_



Presenting the official brackets for the upcoming VCT Stage 2 - Challengers APAC Group Stage: This is where the real battle begins. Which team will advance to the Knockouts for a chance to secure a slot to Masters 2: Copenhagen?Presenting the official brackets for the upcoming VCT Stage 2 - Challengers APAC Group Stage: https://t.co/9K6632Sxo4

However, here are the group draws for this stage:

Group A:

ONIC Esports

Gaimin Gladiators

Griffin E-Sports

Made in Thailand

Group B:

Xerxia Esports

Alter Ego

Global Esports

Rex Regam Qeon

Group C:

Paper Rex

Oasis Gaming

Order

Boom Esports

Group D:

Team Secret

FW Esports

Fancy United Esports

Bleed Esports

Schedule and where to watch

The VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage will start on June 15, 2022 and continue until June 20, 2022. Valorant fans can enjoy all the matches live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels.

