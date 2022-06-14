VCT 2022 EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Group Standings after Week 5: All the teams qualified for the Playoffs

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage finally came to an end last Sunday, with the top three teams from each group making it through to the Playoffs.

A total of twelve teams participated in the event and were divided into two different groups, consisting of six teams each. Each team has played five games in the Group Stage over the last five weeks against the other teams in the same group in a single round-robin format.

The top three teams at the end of the Group Stage have proceeded to the Playoffs, and these six teams will be competing for the final three slots at the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen, which will be the first international LAN event with a live audience.

G2 Esports is out of the VCT 2022 EMEA Stage 2 Challengers

With the end of the fifth week's matches, the VCT EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage has also ended with six teams eliminated. However, fans have witnessed some exciting clashes on the final weekend of the Group Stage.

A total of six matches (three matches in Group A and three in Group B) have been played in the final week. Here are the results of all six matches:

Group A

Acend vs FunPlus Phoenix - 2-1 (Bind 13-6, Breeze 9-13, and Split 13-10)

(Bind 13-6, Breeze 9-13, and Split 13-10) FOKUS vs OG LDN UTD - 2-1 (Breeze 7-13, Ascent 13-11, and Fracture 17-15)

(Breeze 7-13, Ascent 13-11, and Fracture 17-15) Fnatic vs G2 Esports - 2-1 (Icebox 13-9, Split 10-13, and Bind 13-11)

Group B

M3 Champions vs Team Liquid - 0-2 (Icebox 8-13 and Fracture 7-13)

(Icebox 8-13 and Fracture 7-13) NAVI vs Guild Esports - 2-1 (Icebox 13-7, Breeze 11-13, and Haven 13-11)

(Icebox 13-7, Breeze 11-13, and Haven 13-11) BIG vs BBL Esports - 0-2 (Ascent 6-13 and Haven 10-13)

Here are the standings after the end of the Group Stage:

Group A standings

Fnatic - 5W, 0L - 10 Points Acend - 4W, 1L - 8 Points FunPlus Phoenix - 3W, 2L - 4 Points OG LDN UTD- 1W, 4L - 2 Points G2 Esports - 1W, 4L - 2 Points FOKUS - 1W, 4L - 2 Points

Group B standings

Guild Esports - 4W, 1L - 8 Points Team Liquid - 4W, 1L - 8 Points M3 Champions - 2W, 3L - 4 Points BBL Esports - 2W, 3L - 4 Points Natus Vincere - 2W, 3L - 4 Points BIG - 1W, 4L - 2 Points

Here are the teams who have made their way through to the Playoffs:

Fnatic (Group A winner)

Acend (Group A first runner-up)

FunPlus Phoenix (Group A second runner-up)

Guild Esports (Group B winner)

Team Liquid (Group B first runner-up)

M3 Champions (Group B second runner-up)

These six teams will now compete in the Playoffs, and the top three teams from there will fly to Copenhagen to represent the EMEA region on the international stage. Valorant fans can enjoy all the matches of the upcoming VCT EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Playoffs live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels from June 17, 2022.

