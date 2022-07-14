VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Day 4 highlights: FPX and OpTic qualify for playoffs

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Day 4 marked the end of the Group Stage, locking two more teams - FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) and OpTic Gaming, who qualified for the playoffs.

VALORANT Champions Tour 🇩🇰 @ValorantEsports



Relive the best highlights of Day 4. The top 8 are now set for the Playoffs Stage!Relive the best highlights of Day 4. #VALORANTMasters The top 8 are now set for the Playoffs Stage! Relive the best highlights of Day 4. #VALORANTMasters https://t.co/CEFhoLMzpi

The last day of the group stage locked in all four teams that qualified for the playoffs. Following intense competition among the eight teams from different regions, Day 4 of the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen concluded with two more teams from NA and EMEA qualifying for the playoffs. These teams will now compete against the top seeded teams.

Although FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) and OpTic Gaming qualified for the playoffs, NORTHEPTION and KRU Esports were eliminated after losing the series against them on the fourth day of the Valorant LAN tournament.

Day 4 match results and highlights of the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen

The playoffs of VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen will feature eight teams, including four from the group stage and the top seeded teams from NA, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM. The two final teams from the group stage were decided at the end of Day 4, after an intense match played in a best-of-three (Bo3) format.

Match results

The results of the two matches from the fourth day of the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen - Group Stage are as below:

FunPlus Phoenix vs NORTHEPTION (Match B5): Fracture (13-9) and Ascent (13-9)

Fracture (13-9) and Ascent (13-9) KRU Esports vs OpTic Gaming (Match A5): Split (7-13) and Haven (6-13)

Top 5 highlights

1) FPX Shao's close clutch

FunPlus Phoenix's Shao made a close clutch by getting a triple kill. As NORTHEPTION took over the site and went ahead with defusing the spike, Shao single-handedly knocked them down. This prevented them from defusing it, and Shao clutched the round for his team.

2) NORTHEPTION JoXJo's 1v3 clutch

NORTHEPTION's JoJo clutched the 15th round brilliantly with three kills at Ascent. He took solo fights with Spectre and killed opponents at B Site, clutching the round for his Japanese squad.

3) KRU's Klaus defuses spike with 0.22 seconds remaining

KRU Esports started off their match with an unexpected pistol-round win at Split. There was hardly any time left for the spike to be defused, but Klaus attempted to do so. Most viewers didn't expect the spike to be defused in such a short time, but Kalus did it with only 0.22 seconds left.

4) KRU Klaus's smooth 3K with Sheriff

KRU Esports' Klaus impressed many with his skilled plays during the match. The player got three kills with his crisp Sheriff gunplay, knocking them all down with headshots. His smooth Sheriff play surprised many.

5) OpTic Crashies' perfect timing to stop spike defuse

OpTic Gaming's Crashies was successful in securing a win in the 9th round on Split. His perfect timing stopped the spike from being defused and won the round for the team.

Schedule

Below is the schedule for the fifth day of the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen as the playoffs phase begins with the top eight teams:

Paper Rex vs Guild Esports: Upper Bracket Round 1 - Thursday, July 14 - 5.00 pm CEST / 8.00 am PDT / 8.30 pm IST

Upper Bracket Round 1 - Thursday, July 14 - 5.00 pm CEST / 8.00 am PDT / 8.30 pm IST Fnatic vs FunPlus Phoenix: Upper Bracket Round 1 - Thursday, July 14 - 8.00 pm CEST / 11.00 am PDT / 11.30 pm IST

The matches for the fifth day of the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels from 8.30 pm IST on July 15, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far