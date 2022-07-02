VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen: Full list of on-air English talents for the event

The VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters is scheduled to commence on July 10, 2022, featuring 12 of the world's best Valorant rosters. All qualified teams will convene in Copenhagen, Denmark, for the event, and will get to play in front of a live audience for the first time in Valorant's esports history.

Riot Games has announced their lineup of on-air English talent who will be joining the teams in Copenhagen for the live event. The talent roster comprises of hosts, casters, analysts and observers, all of whom are pivotal to the structure of an esports tournament.

A few household names in Valorant will return to the big stage to entertain millions of viewers through their commentary and analysis, and will cater to a live audience for the first time in their VCT careers.

All on-air talent and observers revealed for VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters: Copenhagen

As it goes without saying, casting is an integral element in the world of esports and entertainment. Having a panel of educated analysts is not just an ideal way to educate viewers from all over the world, but also to keep them entertained for the entire match.

A best-of-three series in Valorant stretches between two-four hours, with best-of-five matchups being an even longer commitment. On-air casters and analysts will provide a clear insight into the game's proceedings while keeping the audience entertained throughout the tournament.

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports



#VALORANTMasters Copenhagen is right around the corner!Need a refresher on the Masters format? We've got you covered.

Several iconic moments from various esports titles have been embedded into the history books as a result of the iconic commentary lines that emanate in the background.

For the Stage 2 Masters in Copenhagen, Riot Games welcomed back some of their most beloved casters to entertain the global audience who will be tuned into one of the biggest esports events of the year. Their talent lineup is as follows:

Hosts

Goldenboy (Alex Mendez)

Yinsu (Yinsu Collins)

Commentators and analysts

MitchMan (Mitch McBride)

Pansy (Lauren Scott)

Sideshow (Josh Wilkinson)

Tombizz (Tom Bissmire)

Ballatw (Arten Esa)

Bren (Brennon Hook)

EsportsDoug (Doug Cortez)

hypoc (Michael Robins)

Jess (Jessica Bolden)

aEvilcat (Mimi Wermcrantz)

Observers

prius (David Kuntz)

sapphiRe (Heather Garozzo)

Synga (Felix Regitz)

Yehty (Nicholas Tesolin)

After the conclusion of the South American LCQs on June 30, the final slots for the Masters: Copenhagen were finalized. A total of twelve teams from regions of EMEA, NA, APAC, LATAM, BR, JP and Korea have earned qualification for the VCT Masters: Copenhagen.

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports



The four teams that advance from the Group Stage will continue on to the Playoff Bracket, where these teams are already waiting for them.



Wondering where @XSET, @FNATIC, @pprxteam, and @LeviatanGG are?The four teams that advance from the Group Stage will continue on to the Playoff Bracket, where these teams are already waiting for them. The Playoff Bracket will begin on Day 5!

The Stage 2 Masters will feature returning teams like Fnatic, Paper Rex, XERXIA, OpTic Gaming, DRX, LOUD and KRU Esports, while welcoming new inclusions like XSET, Leviatan, Guild Esports and NORTHEPTION. FunPlus Phoenix, who missed out on the Stage 1 Masters due to travel regulations, also managed to qualify for the event this time around.

Valorant enthusiasts can catch the VCT Masters: Copenhagen live through Valorant Champions Tour's official handles across YouTube and Twitch, and the official watch parties held in accordance with Riot Games. The tournament will be held from July 10 to July 24, 2022, with the final three days scheduled to be conducted live at the Forum in Copenhagen.

