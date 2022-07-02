VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen: Groups, schedule, where to watch and more

One of the most prestigious events in Valorant's esports calender, the VCT Masters, is set to return for its second iteration of the year. Twelve of the best Valorant teams in the world will convene in Copenhagen, Denmark, from July 10 to 24 to compete for the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters title.

With the conclusion of various regional Challengers events all over the world, each region has determined their representative for the Stage 2 Masters. These twelve teams will battle it out in front of a live audience for the first time in Valorant's history to claim the title of Stage 2 Masters champions.

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports



Find out who will be facing who in the second international competition of 2022 valorantesports.com/news/valorant-… The first matches for #VALORANTMasters Copenhagen have been set!Find out who will be facing who in the second international competition of 2022 The first matches for #VALORANTMasters Copenhagen have been set! Find out who will be facing who in the second international competition of 2022 ➡️valorantesports.com/news/valorant-… https://t.co/kashxhfdPg

VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen: Group Stage and schedule

Twelve teams from various competing regions have sealed their spot at the Stage 2 Masters. The top seeded teams from the four major regions NA, EMEA, APAC and LATAM, will gain direct entry into the tournament's playoffs.

The remaining eight teams will have to compete amongst themselves in a Group Stage setting to earn a spot in the playoffs.

Here are the twelve teams that will be heading to Copenhagen to compete in the Stage 2 VCT Masters:

Fnatic (Winners, EMEA Challengers)

FunPlus Phoenix (Runners-up, EMEA Challengers)

Guild Esports (Second runners-up, EMEA Challengers)

XSET (Champions, NA Challengers)

OpTic Gaming (Runners-up, NA Challengers)

Paper Rex (Champions, APAC Challengers)

XERXIA (Runners-up, APAC Challengers)

LOUD (Champions, BR Challengers)

Leviatán (Champions, LATAM Challengers)

KRÜ Esports (Champions, SA Last Chance Qualifier)

DRX (Champions, KR Challengers)

NORTHEPTION (Champions, Japan Challengers)

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports



Need a refresher on the Masters format? We’ve got you covered. Here is all you need to know #VALORANTMasters Copenhagen is right around the corner!Need a refresher on the Masters format? We’ve got you covered. Here is all you need to know #VALORANTMasters Copenhagen is right around the corner!Need a refresher on the Masters format? We’ve got you covered. Here is all you need to know ⬇ https://t.co/q1w9pJpqCa

Group Stage

The eight teams that will compete in the Group Stage VCT Masters: Copenhagen have been split into two groups of four based on factors such as the competition within their respective regions and their final seeding during the various Challengers events in Stage 2.

The draws for the VCT 2022 Masters: Copenhagen Group Stage are as follows:

Group A

OpTic Gaming (NA)

Guild Esports (EMEA)

LOUD (BR)

KRÜ Esports (LATAM)

Group B

FunPlus Phoenix (EMEA)

XERXIA (APAC)

DRX (KR)

NORTHEPTION (JP)

The opening matchups for the tournament have also been revealed by Riot Games.

Group A

A1 : OpTic Gaming vs Guild Esports

: OpTic Gaming vs Guild Esports A2: LOUD vs KRÜ Esports

Group B

B1 : FunPlus Phoenix vs XERXIA

: FunPlus Phoenix vs XERXIA B2: DRX vs NORTHEPTION

Two of the best teams from each group will qualify for the playoffs at the end of this double elimination Group Stage bracket.

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports @FNATIC,



The four teams that advance from the Group Stage will continue on to the Playoff Bracket, where these teams are already waiting for them.



The Playoff Bracket will begin on Day 5! Wondering where @XSET @pprxteam , and @LeviatanGG are?The four teams that advance from the Group Stage will continue on to the Playoff Bracket, where these teams are already waiting for them.The Playoff Bracket will begin on Day 5! Wondering where @XSET, @FNATIC, @pprxteam, and @LeviatanGG are?The four teams that advance from the Group Stage will continue on to the Playoff Bracket, where these teams are already waiting for them. The Playoff Bracket will begin on Day 5! https://t.co/Jz0Ito9oog

Schedule

As of writing, Riot Games has released a rough schedule for the tournament which reveals the time that the matches kick off on each matchday. Riot Games is expected to release the complete schedule for the tournament in the coming days. Here's what has been revealed so far:

Sunday, July 10 - 3.00 pm CEST / 6.00 am PDT / 6.30 pm IST ( Group Play )

) Monday, July 11 - 5.00 pm CEST / 8.00 am PDT / 8.30 pm IST ( Group Play )

) Tuesday, July 12 - 3.00 pm CEST / 6.00 am PDT / 6.30 pm IST ( Group Play )

) Wednesday, July 13 - 5.00 pm CEST / 8.00 am PDT / 8.30 pm IST ( Group Play )

) Thursday, July 14 - 5.00 pm CEST / 8.00 am PDT / 8.30 pm IST ( Bracket Stage )

) Friday, July 15 - 5.00 pmCEST / 8.00 am PDT / 8.30 pm IST ( Bracket Stage )

) Saturday, July 16 - 5.00 pm CEST / 8.00 am PDT / 8.30 pm IST ( Bracket Stage )

) Sunday, July 17 - 5.00 pm CEST / 8.00 am PDT / 8.30 pm IST ( Bracket Stage )

) Monday, July 18 - 5.00 pm CEST / 8.00 am PDT / 8.30 pm IST ( Bracket Stage )

) Friday, July 22 - 5.00 pm CEST / 8.00 am PDT / 8.30 pm IST ( Upper Bracket Final/ Lower Bracket Semifinal )

) Saturday, July 23 - 5.00 pm CEST / 8.00 am PDT / 8.30 pm IST ( Lower Bracket Final )

) Sunday, July 24 - 5.00 pm CEST / 8.00 am PDT / 8.30 pm IST (Finals)

When and where to watch

Valorant enthusiasts all over the world can watch the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters: Copenhagen live by tuning into Valorant's official channels on Twitch and YouTube. Fans can also tune into some of their favorite streamers to catch the action live through official watch parties.

