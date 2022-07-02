With KRÜ Esports securing final spot, here are all qualified teams for VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen

KRÜ Esports has sealed their spot as the final team to qualify for the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. After a victory over Ninjas in Pyjamas in the South American LCQs, the Latin American side earned a last-minute ticket to join the world's best Valorant teams in Denmark and compete in front of a live audience.

KRÜ is among the few teams that have competed in all VCT Masters events. After a second-place finish in the Stage 2 LATAM Challengers, they were on the edge of missing their chance to compete in the Masters Copenhagen.

However, a victory over Ninjas in Pyjamas in the LCQs ensured them a well-deserved spot in the tournament.

The VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters is scheduled to kick off its Group Stage on July 10. The Playoffs are set to begin on July 14, with the Grand Finals held at Forum Copenhagen on July 24.

KRÜ Esports will join Fnatic, FPX, OpTic, and eight others at VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen

After the conclusion of the Challengers events in all the competing regions, the top representatives from each region received direct qualification for the tournament.

Based on their size and level of competition, each region in Valorant has a fixed number of slots at the Masters. The slot distribution for the Copenhagen event is similar to the Stage 1 Masters:

Three slots for EMEA

Two slots for NA

Two slots for APAC (Includes South East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania)

One slot for BR

One slot for LATAM

One slot for SA (Will be decided by South American Last Chance Qualifiers between LATAM & BR)

One slot for Korea

One slot for Japan

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports



Need a refresher on the Masters format? We’ve got you covered. Here is all you need to know #VALORANTMasters Copenhagen is right around the corner!Need a refresher on the Masters format? We’ve got you covered. Here is all you need to know #VALORANTMasters Copenhagen is right around the corner!Need a refresher on the Masters format? We’ve got you covered. Here is all you need to know ⬇ https://t.co/q1w9pJpqCa

Out of the 12 participating teams, the top seeds from the four major competing regions (EMEA, NA, APAC, LATAM) will qualify directly for the tournament's Playoffs. The remaining eight sides will enter the double-elimination Group Stage, after which the four best rosters qualify for the Playoffs.

Here are the 12 teams qualified for the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen:

Fnatic (Winners, EMEA Challengers)

FunPlus Phoenix (Runners-up, EMEA Challengers)

Guild Esports (Second runners-up, EMEA Challengers)

XSET (Champions, NA Challengers)

OpTic Gaming (Runners-up, NA Challengers)

Paper Rex (Champions, APAC Challengers)

XERXIA (Runners-up, APAC Challengers)

LOUD (Champions, BR Challengers)

Leviatán (Champions, LATAM Challengers)

KRÜ Esports (Champions, SA Last Chance Qualifier)

DRX (Champions, KR Challengers)

NORTHEPTION (Champions, Japan Challengers)

A few familiar faces, such as OpTic Gaming, LOUD, DRX, and Paper Rex, return to the grand stage of the VCT Masters. Other teams like Guild Esports, NORTHEPTION, Leviatán, and XSET will compete in their first-ever international Valorant LAN tournament at the Stage 2 Masters in Copenhagen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far