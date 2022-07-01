Valorant nominated for 'Esports Game of the Year' at Esports Awards 2022

The Esports Awards are back with the final list of this year's nominees, and Valorant is nominated for the 'Esports Game of the Year' award this time. The event is one of the most prestigious nights in esports and every athlete and organization awaits throughout the year to get recognized on this very day.

Founded in 2015, the Esports Awards has become a monumental authority while recognizing esports excellence on a global scale. There are several different categories in this event to honor the integral parts of the esports community, from players and games to events and personalities.

Valorant and CS: GO both are the final contenders for the award

Valorant is one of the nine games that have made it to the final list of the 'Esports Game of the Year' award this time. Here are all the games that are on the list:

League of Legends

Valorant

CS: GO

Rocket League

DOTA 2

Free Fire

Apex Legends

Rainbow Six Siege

Fortnite

Fans can vote for their favorite esports title by visiting this link. The result will be out on December 13, 2022.

Valorant is currently one of the most popular FPS titles on the market. The game has gained immense popularity among gamers, thanks to its unique combination of Agents' abilities and gunplay. The game offers both MOBA and tactical shooting experience at the same time. This is one of the prime reasons for the game's popularity and the concurrent playerbase of the game supports the statement every time.

Apart from that, Valorant has an active professional scene as well. Riot has always tried to make the scene bigger, involving several regions and offering better chances to each team. Many former CS: GO professionals switched to Valorant after its release in 2020 to explore the new opportunities. This also encouraged Riot to work on the competitive scenario. Riot has already hosted four international LAN events since 2021. The upcoming VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen later this month will be the first international LAN event of the game with a live audience. It will surely add another new feather to the crown. Following the event, another international LAN event (Champions 2022) awaits in Istanbul next September.

Meanwhile, Riot is already planning to make it even bigger in the coming years by implementing a franchise system. This award nomination will surely provide a boost to their motivation to take some more bold steps for the betterment of the professional scene.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far