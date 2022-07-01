Top 5 Valorant teams to look out for at VCT Masters Copenhagen

The much-awaited Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Masters 2022 Stage 2 will commence on July 10. The tournament will pit the twelve best teams from various regions against each other in a LAN setting, hyping up the community for a regional clash.

The host of this VCT Masters will be the scenic city of Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, where the electrifying Forum Arena will be the main stage.

The teams will compete for a hefty prize pool and, more importantly, a better chance at qualifying for the VCT Champions stage later this year with the VCT circuit points system.

From XSET to OpTic: Top 5 Valorant teams to watch out for at VCT Masters Stage 2 Copenhagen

The VCT Stage 2 Masters will consist of 12 teams from various regions around the globe.

With all the participating teams being finalized after the VCT regional Challengers:

EMEA Challengers: Fnatic, FunPlus Pheonix, Guild Esports

Korea Challengers: DRX

NA Challengers: XSET, OpTic Gaming

APAC Challengers: Paper Rex, XERXIA

Japan Challengers: Northeption

LATAM Challengers: Leviatan

Brazil Challengers: LOUD

LATAM vs BR Playoffs: KRU Esports

While it's difficult to choose between such top talent, there are some teams who can outshine every competitor. Here are the five teams to look out for when the tournament begins.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's views.

5) XSET

Starting us off is none other than the NA Challengers winners, XSET.

XSET is an American esports organization that will be making its first appearance at a Masters stage tournament. The team impressed many by triumphing over not only some of the most well-known teams from the region but even the reigning VCT Masters winners OpTic Gaming.

XSET's roster, led by IGL Rory “dephh” Jackson, is oozing confidence after their regional victory and is without a doubt set to carry over their winning form into the Masters.

Team member Brendan “Bcj” Jensen claims that they are simply “built different” and are ready to take on any team during the post-tournament interview.

4) DRX

DRX is one of the most well-known teams in the Korean region, acquiring the Vision Strikers roster earlier in the year. The team has dominated the Korean VCT scene and was even placed in the top 5th-6th bracket in the Stage 1 Masters held earlier this year.

DRX has breezed through the Korea Challengers with a flawless record, dropping not even a single map throughout the series. Their win statistics further cement just how oppressive they have been, with a staggering 88% match win rate across all tournaments this year.

The team will be eyeing a top-tier finish for this Masters, bringing a unique and methodical playstyle from the Korean region that is sure to catch their competitors off-guard.

3) LOUD

LOUD is a relatively new name to the Valorant pro-scene. The Brazilian team, however, has quickly made a reputation for themselves after impressive results in recent VCT tournaments.

The runners-up of the Masters Stage 1 have downright crushed their Challengers stage by winning every match without even losing a map.

LOUD's winning streak stretches back all the way to the previous Challenger stage and even throughout the Masters Stage 1, where the team's only loss came at the hands of the tournament winners OpTic Gaming.

The LOUD roster will be keen on reclaiming their lost glory this time around and stamping their name into the Champions Stage later in the year.

2) Fnatic

As one of the most well-known esports organizations, it’s no surprise that the EMEA Challengers winner, Fnatic, makes our list. Fnatic has had a rocky year ahead of the EMEA Challengers, with a turbulent roster that finished in an unexpected 11-12th position at the Masters Stage 1.

However, the London-based team started to shift gears with two new additions to the roster, Enzo “Enzo” Mestari and the young Turkish prodigy Emir Ali “Alfajer” Beder.

Fnatic, led by their very experienced IGL, Jake “Boaster” Howlett, will have a point to prove in this Masters Stage 2 as they aim to re-establish their reputation.

1) OpTic Gaming

Topping our list are the reigning VCT Masters winners, OpTic Gaming. Finishing second in the NA Challengers, the American team is not to be underestimated.

Acquiring the previous year’s Masters runners-up roster from Team Envy, it's clear that this team has what it takes to compete on the big stage and has proven it with consistency.

Led by a veteran IGL of the FPS esports scene, Pujan “FNS” Mehta, and a roster of heavy fraggers, they seem to have all the ingredients needed for success.

The whole team is teeming with positivity, as Pujan “FNS” Mehta explained in his tournament-winning interview, ending it with the quote: “Keep doubting us, it only fuels us.”

Did your favorite Valorant team make the list? Let us know in the comments!

