LOUD vs OpTic Gaming: VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Playoffs Grand Final prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

It all comes down to the final matchday of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Playoffs as Loud and OpTic Gaming will face each other in a best-of-five series tonight to take the throne home. These are two of the most consistent teams in the event and are ready to give a final shot to claim the title.

Assessing who will be champion of VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik

Loud faced OpTic Gaming in the Upper Finals of the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik, getting the better of their North American opposition and becoming the first team to reach the Grand Finals.

OpTic Gaming took the longer path to reach the summit clash by defeating Zeta Division last night in the Lower Final. As the two sides face each other once again, this time with the title at stake, it is also an opportunity for the NA side to take revenge.

Predictions

The current form of both teams and the past results are entirely in favor of Loud. The Brazilian side has been magnificent in this event, winning every game.

With excellent strategic and mechanical skills, Loud has already defeated teams like G2 Esports and Team Liquid. As already mentioned, they have beaten OpTic Gaming as well and will try to do a double over their opponents tonight.

Meanwhile, OpTic will be out for retribution in the Grand Final. The team has the potential to learn from its earlier defeat, so fans can witness a better OpTic side tonight.

The way Yay, Marved, and other roster members performed last night against Zeta Division should ensure their Brazilian opponents are wary about OpTic.

Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other only once, which was earlier in this tournament, with Loud victorious with a 2-1 scoreline.

Recent results

Loud has maintained a flawless run in their last five games and will try to keep that record tonight. OpTic Gaming has lost only once in their previous five games against Loud in the Upper Final.

Loud and OpTic Gaming recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineups

LOUD

Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi

Bryan “pANcada” Luna

Matias “saadhak” Delipetro

Felipe “Less” Basso

Erick “aspas” Santos

OpTic Gaming

Pujan “FNS” Mehta

Austin “crashies” Roberts

Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker

Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen

Victor “Victor” Wong

When and where to watch

Fans can enjoy the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Grand Finals between LOUD and OpTic Gaming live on Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels from 10.30 pm IST on April 24.

