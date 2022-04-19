 “This is something miraculous for us”: ZETA TENNN at Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 Stage 1 Masters Reykjavík Playoffs

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Playoffs' Day 1 witnessed an encounter between G2 Esports and ZETA DIVISION.

ZETA DIVISION, who outplayed Fnatic and Ninjas in Pyjamas (NIP) in the Group Stage of the tournament, were taken down by G2 Esports in Playoffs. The Japanese squad lost the series by a scoreline of 2-0.

Tenta "TENNN" Asai is a Japanese professional Valorant player for ZETA DIVISION, who joined the roster in December 2021. He is mainly seen playing with agents like Sage, Skye and Raze.

He recently opened up about his experience with the team and their performance at the tournament to Pratiti Dhang of Sportskeeda Esports, after their match against G2 Esports in Playoffs.

ZETA DIVISION's TENNN on their success so far at Valorant Champions Tour 2022 Stage 1 Masters Reykjavík

Q: It was a tough match today. However, in Bind, ZETA gave a head-to-head competition to G2 Esports, which almost kept the scores close. What went wrong?

Zeta TENNN: In terms of the macro play, the strategy, I believe we were evenly matched against you two, but we did not do so well in terms of the retake on the defense side. There were smaller mistakes on the small group ups.

Q: Despite today’s loss, previously in Group Stage, ZETA surprised everyone by defeating Fnatic in a 2-0 scoreline. Later, the first Japanese Valorant team to qualify for an international playoff event in the history of Valorant esports after defeating NIP.

Share with us the feeling of creating a history for the team and for your Japanese fans.

Zeta TENNN: My career in FPS is not too long. So not quite feeling how amazing this is to be creating history for the Japanese esports scene. But because the team has been working so hard and for so long at this moment, I'm starting to feel that this is something miraculous for us.

Q: Talking about your agent selection, in your recent matches, you have mostly playing agents like Raze, Skye and Sage who belong to three different roles. Among these three, which Valorant agent do you feel is your best agent pick and how does it compliment your playstyle?

Zeta TENNN: So my favorites of the agents are definitely Raze. I usually have a very aggressive playstyle. So when I play support, I try not to die too much, and that really takes away from the style. But playing a duelist, I feel like I can play my aggressive style to the fullest.

Q: You joined the roster in December 2021. How has been the synergy with your team?

Zeta TENNN: I find a current roster is a perfect fit for me.

Q: This is your first Valorant LAN tournament for the VCT 2022 season. How has the experience been so far?

Zeta TENNN: So being the first international tournament, being at the first international tournament a year ago, I wouldn't have even thought that I would be on this stage today. But we are here today with the top teams in the world and I believe that we're having an even match against them.

So we are really starting to feel that we are growing as a team, growing as a region, and we are able to face the top teams. And as a region, we are really evened out with the top teams.

