VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Day 10 results: Loud in Grand Final, PRX eliminated, best moments, and more

With the elimination of Paper Rex last night, fans have finally found their top three in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik.

After a four-day break, the tournament resumed last night. Fans once again enjoyed some intense, nail-biting matches on the 10th day of the event.

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports



Relive the emotions from the players and fans. Brazil and Japan continue to make #VALORANTMasters history as Day 10 wraps up!Relive the emotions from the players and fans. Brazil and Japan continue to make #VALORANTMasters history as Day 10 wraps up! Relive the emotions from the players and fans. https://t.co/Tuw6y0Nv4w

Everything to know about VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Day 10

Fans witnessed back-to-back best-of-three series last night at the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Playoffs. The first was the Upper Final between Loud and OpTic Gaming, while the second was the Lower Round 3 tie between Zeta Division and Paper Rex.

Match results

Both matches were a treat to watch for spectators, ending after prolonged, nail-biting action. Here are the results of last night's matches:

Loud vs OpTic Gaming (2-1): Fracture (2-13), Ascent (13-8), and Icebox (13-11) Zeta Division vs Paper Rex (2-1): Icebox (6-13), Haven (13-2) and Split (13-10)

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports



Check out the scores from an intense Day 10! The Top 3 is locked in at #VALORANTMasters Check out the scores from an intense Day 10! The Top 3 is locked in at #VALORANTMasters Check out the scores from an intense Day 10! https://t.co/rCnc2dZaRi

Best moments from Day 10

Here are some mesmerizing moments from the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Day 10 matches:

1) Victor's 3K on Fracture:

OpTic Gaming outclassed Loud on Fracture last night, and Victor with Neon became the MVP of the match. With perfect utilization of utilities and aggressive gameplay, he surprised his opponent several times last night.

It was the 14th round of the match, and OpTic was on defense as Loud planted the Spike on the B-site. With his aggressive gameplay, Victor took down three enemies to help his team take control of the side once again and defused the Spike to win the round.

2) Pancada's 1v3 clutch on Ascent

Loud's Pancada pulled off a magical 1v3 clutch to secure the fifth round for his team at Ascent. It was the 10th round of the game, and Loud was on the attacking side.

They tried to hit A-first but lost four squad members, leaving Pancada in a 1v3 situation. The Brazilian used his Omen's ultimate to plant the Spike on B site. Three members of OpTic rushed to him together, but Pancanda surprisingly took down all three of them to clutch the round for his side.

3) PRX d4v41's Headhunter magic

Paper Rex's d4v41 started the show on Icebox with his extraordinary Headhunter Play. The APAC side tried to hit A-site, but d4v41, with Chamber, took down three with his Headhunter, followed by a Classic kill to finish off the round with a 4K.

4) Forsaken 3K Clutch on Split

Paper Rex's Forsaken again proved his worth with a fantastic clutch on Split to secure the 5th round for his team. PRX planted the Spike on A-site, but Zeta DIvision almost retook the control of the side.

However, with one Operator kill and two Bladestorm kills, Forsaken clutched the round for his team.

5) Zeta Division's team play

Zeta Division has already delivered some magical teamplay moments in this competition. The Japanese side did that again last night to secure the 9th round.

It was the 18th round of the game, and Zeta was trailing by a round. However, they hit B-site aggressively. Crisp aim, perfect communication, and a strategical approach were key behind their 9th-round win.

Day 11 schedule

Fans can enjoy just one game tonight at the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik. The winner of today's game will join Loud in the Grand Finals tomorrow.

OpTic Gaming vs Zeta Division - Lower Final - 23 April (10.00 PDT/17.00 GMT/2.00 JST/22.30 IST)

Today's game in the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour media platforms, including YouTube and Twitch.

Edited by Ravi Iyer