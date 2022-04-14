All qualified teams for Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Playoffs 

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Playoffs are set to start tonight as the eight remaining teams in the event will compete to be the best in the world.

Four of these teams directly qualified for the Playoffs thanks to their performances in their regional Challengers events. The rest of the teams have made their way through to the Playoffs by delivering some excellent performances in the Group Stage.

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports



How will the #1 seeds from EMEA and BR perform in their Playoffs kick off tomorrow 10 AM PST!How will the #1 seeds from EMEA and BR perform in their #VALORANTMasters debut? Playoffs kick off tomorrow 10 AM PST!How will the #1 seeds from EMEA and BR perform in their #VALORANTMasters debut? https://t.co/xXUsiic5ed

Participants at VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Playoffs listed

VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik is the first international LAN event of the year. Top teams around the globe flew to Iceland to represent their regions on the international stage. All the teams secured their tickets to Reykjavik by becoming the best in their respective regions. Now, it's time to shine on the global stage.

Reykjavik Masters started on April 10, 2022, and after four days of intense Group Stage matches, only eight teams remain who will be competing in the Playoffs. Here are all the teams that will fight for the title in the next few days.

ValorantNewsPT @ValorantNewsPT MASTERS REYKJAVIK



A bracket dos Playoffs



Quem irá vencer o primeiro Masters deste ano?



#VALORANTMasters MASTERS REYKJAVIKA bracket dos PlayoffsQuem irá vencer o primeiro Masters deste ano? 📢 MASTERS REYKJAVIK 🇮🇸A bracket dos Playoffs 👀Quem irá vencer o primeiro Masters deste ano? 🏆#VALORANTMasters https://t.co/kyEqSvZsV9

Directly Qualified teams for the Playoffs

Considering their respective regional Challengers performances, these four top-seeded teams from different regions directly qualified for the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Playoffs. Here are the teams that will start their journey in the Reykjavik Masters today:

G2 Esports (Runners-up of EMEA Stage 1 Challengers)

The Guard (Champions of NA Stage 1 Challengers)

Paper Rex (Champions of APAC Stage 1 Challengers)

Loud (Champions of BR Stage 1 Challengers)

Teams that qualified through the Group Stage

A total of eight teams competed in the Group Stage, and only four have made their way through to the Playoffs.

These eight teams were divided into two different groups. After four days of thrilling Group Stage matches, only four teams have kept their hopes alive in the competition. The top two teams from each group have qualified for the next stage. Here are the teams who have qualified for the Playoffs through the Group Stage:

Group A

DRX (Korea)

Zeta Division (Japan)

Group B

Team Liquid (EMEA)

OpTic Gaming (NA)

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports A look at the completed groups stage bracket A look at the completed groups stage bracket ⬇️ https://t.co/2ltQv2GkwR

Fans can enjoy all the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Playoffs matches live on the Valorant Champions Tour media platforms like YouTube and Twitch Playoffs begin on April 14, 2022, from 10:30 PM IST.

