VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Day-4 results: Zeta Division and OpTic Gaming qualifies for playoffs, top 5 highlights, and more

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Group-Stage matches finally ended last night with the conclusion of Day-4. Two more teams made their way through to the playoffs last night, while the other two returned home with a bag full of experience from Iceland.

The final day of the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Group-Stage was full of thrilling and exciting matches. Hence, the spectators have everything on their plate for entertainment from the Day-4 matches.

Everything to know about the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Day-4

A total of two matches were played on the final day of the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Group-Stage: One from Group A (Ninjas in Pyjamas vs Zeta Division) and one from Group B (Xerxia Esports vs OpTic Gaming).

Match results

Like the previous three days, fans witnessed some exciting and intense fights last night. After a prolonged and intense battle, OpTic Gaming and Zeta Division secured the series in their favor and qualified for the Reykjavik Masters Playoffs.

Xerxia Esports vs OpTic Gaming (0-2): Fracture (9-13) and Haven (6-13) Ninjas in Pyjamas vs Zeta Division (1-2): Split (13-6), Icebox (10-13) and Fracture (12-14)

Top 5 highlights from Day 4

There were several moments of magic that fans enjoyed last night. However, here are some of the highlights from Day 4:

1) Crws' clutch on Fracture

It was the 6th round on Fracture when Xerxia Esports Crws clutched a round for his side by securing a 3K. The Vandal spraydown to take out the last two members of OpTic was truly exceptional.

2) Another Yay magic

A match of OpTic Gaming cannot end without magic from Yay.

Yay with Chamber is continued to be a nightmare for his opponent in the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik. He took two in a round with his Headhunter again tonight on Haven to secure the round for his team.

3) Zeta Division's first round-win on Split

Zeta Division was shaky as Ninjas in Pyjamas took an early advantage by securing the first five rounds. The Japanese side came back stronger with an aggressive execution on the A-site. A collective effort from the team secured the first round for the side.

4) Dep's no-scope Operator

Zeta Division's Dep was on fire in the second game of the series on Icebox. It was the 6th round of the match and Dep pulled off an amazing no-scope Operator shot to secure the round for his team.

5) Crow's crisp one-taps

Hitting headshots and killing opponents with a crisp one tap is always satisfactory for the player and the spectators. Zeta Division's Crow pulled off an amazing 3K in the 10th round on Fracture with three crisp one-taps. Though he failed to clutch the round for his team, his one-taps were truly magnificent.

Day - 5 schedule

The VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Playoffs will start tonight. Here is the schedule for Day-5:

G2 Esports vs Zeta Division - Upper Bracket Round 1 - 14 April 2022 (10.00 PDT/ 17:00 GMT/ 2:00 JST/22:30 IST)

- Upper Bracket Round 1 - 14 April 2022 (10.00 PDT/ 17:00 GMT/ 2:00 JST/22:30 IST) Loud vs Team Liquid - Upper Bracket Round 1 - 14 April 2022 (13.00 PDT/ 20:00 GMT/ 9:00 JST/1:30 IST Next Day)

All VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Playoffs matches will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour media platforms, including YouTube and Twitch, from April 14, 2022, from 10:30 PM IST.

