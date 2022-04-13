VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Day-3 results: Fnatic and KRU eliminated, DRX in Playoffs, top 5 highlights, and more

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Day-3 came to an end with the elimination of Fnatic and KRU Esports. DRX became the second team after Team Liquid to qualify for the Playoffs.

Day-3 was full of unpredictable results, thrilling moments, and exciting matches. Just like the previous two days, fans have a lot on their plate for entertainment.

Everything to know about the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Day-3

A total of three games were played on the third day of the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik: two from Group-A (Ninjas in Pyjamas vs DRX and Fnatic vs Zeta Division) and one from Group-B (OpTic Gaming vs KRU Esports).

Match Results

All three matches ended with a 2-0 scoreline. Though the results indicate a one-sided affair in every game, that was certainly not the case as some matches went back and forth many times.

Here are the results of all the matches on Day-3:

Ninjas in Pyjamas vs DRX (0-2): Icebox (4-13) and Breeze (8-13) OpTic Gaming vs KRU Esports (2-0): Bind (13-5) and Ascent (13-10) Fnatic vs Zeta Division (0-2): Fracture (7-13) and Icebox (11-13)

Top 5 highlights from Day 3

All the teams and players gave their best to move forward in the competition, and fans witnessed several magical moments to enjoy. Here are some of the highlights from Day 3:

1) DRX Rb's 4K:

It was the eighth round on Icebox and DRX was on the attacking side. The Korean side hit the A-site to plant the Spike. Rb, as the Sage, pulled off an aggressive play and got a 4K to secure the round for his team.

2) yay Headhunter Clutch:

yay as Chamber has started being a nightmare for his opponents since recent matches. He delivered another incredible performance with Headhunter last night and forced the spectators and his teammates to jump from their seats.

3) yay's Marshal 4k:

Besides dominating with Chamber, yay was also outclassing his opponents with Jett. It was the 14th round on Ascent and OpTic Gaming was trailing by a round against KRU Esports. OpTic Gaming was on defense and forced to work with a half-buy. However, Yay showed up big with a Marshal and won the round for his team with a 4K.

4) Thrifty win for Zeta Division:

An important Thrifty win for Zeta Division in the 6th round on Fracture to get a two-round buffer was pure madness. The team play and utility usage, along with sheer aim, were key in that round for the Japanese side.

5) Laz's Ace on Icebox:

Zeta Division's Laz showed his pure mechanical skill in the 9th round on Icebox. Laz's team was down at the time with a 2-6 scoreline. His Ace boosted the confidence of Zeta Division and brought the team back into the game.

Standings

With yesterday's loss, Fnatic and KRU Esports returned home empty-handed without winning any games in the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik. DRX became the second team to qualify for the Playoffs from the Group-Stage.

The rest of the teams will compete on Day 4 to secure their place in the Playoffs.

Day - 4 schedule

Here is the schedule for Day - 4 of the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik:

Xerxia Esports vs OpTic Gaming - Match B5 - 13 April 2022 (10.00 PDT/ 17:00 GMT/ 2:00 JST/22:30 IST)

- Match B5 - 13 April 2022 (10.00 PDT/ 17:00 GMT/ 2:00 JST/22:30 IST) Ninjas in Pyjamas vs Zeta Division - Match A5 - 13 April 2022 (13.00 PDT/ 20:00 GMT/ 9:00 JST/1:30 IST Next Day)

Fans can watch both of these matches in the Playoffs qualification series of the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Day - 4 live on Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels on April 13, 2022 from 10:30 PM IST.

