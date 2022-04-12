VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Day-2 top 5 highlights: Team Liquid qualifies, Fnatic loses, and more

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Day-2 ended with Team Liquid becoming the first team to qualify for the Playoffs from the Group Stage. On the other hand, Fnatic got a taste of defeat against Ninjas in Pyjamas on the same day.

However, just like the inaugural day, Day-2 was also full of exciting gameplay, unpredictable results, and top-notch entertainment.

Everything to know about the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Day-2

A total of two best-of-three series were played on the second day of the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik: one from Group-A (Fnatic vs Ninjas in Pyjamas) and the other from Group-B (Xerxia Esports vs Team Liquid).

Match Results

Ninjas in Pyjamas delivered an excellent performance against Fnatic in the first game of the day. Whereas, Team Liquid came out on top after a nail-biting and prolonged fight with Xerxia Esports to secure a place in the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Playoffs.

Here are the results of all the matches from Day-2:

Fnatic vs Ninjas in Pyjamas (0-2): Ascent (7-13) and Split (8-13)

Xerxia Esports vs Team Liquid (1-2): Split (7-13), Icebox(13-11) and Ascent (15-17)

Top 5 highlights:

Fans enjoyed two back-to-back thrilling encounters full of exciting moments and incredible gameplay. Here are some highlights from both games:

1) NIP's bonus round win:

Ninjas in Pyjamas was in the driving seat from the very first round of Ascent against Fnatic. After establishing a 2-0 lead by securing the initial rounds, the Brazilian side was determined to extend its lead by winning the 'Bonus Round'. Ninjas in Pyjamas' Xand took the responsibility on his shoulder and won the round for his team by securing a 3K.

2) H1ber's Ace to bring Fnatic into the game:

After losing some initial rounds, Fnatic were looking to make a comeback into the game. Fnatic's H1ber showed up big and got an Ace to secure the first round for his team.

3) NIP bnj's 1v3 Clutch:

It was the 17th round on Ascent and Ninjas in Pyjamas was on the attacking side. The Brazilian team planted the Spike on A but lost four of their members in the process, leaving Omen, played by bnj, in a 1v3 situation. However, he took the matter into his own hands and clutched the round for his team by eliminating the remaining three members of Fnatic.

4) Sscary's 6-man Ace:

A scary play from Xerxia Esports' sScary living up to his name was one of the biggest highlights of the day. The Viper of Xerxia Esports got a 6-man Ace in the 17th round of the Icebox map against Team Liquid.

5) ScreaM's 4K:

Fans witnessed another ScreaM-magic moment in the first round of Ascent against Xerxia Esports. The 'Headshot-machine' lived up to his nickname and secured a 4K to score the first round for his team.

Standings

After yesterday's loss, Fnatic and Xerxia Esports dropped to the Lower-Bracket. Whereas, Team Liquid qualified for the Playoffs. The losing teams will now compete through Lower-Bracket to secure their slot in the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Playoffs.

Day-3 schedule

Here is the schedule for Day-3 of the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik:

Ninjas in Pyjamas vs DRX - Match A3 - 12 April 2022 (8.00 PDT/ 15:00 GMT/ 0:00 JST/20:30 IST)

- Match A3 - 12 April 2022 (8.00 PDT/ 15:00 GMT/ 0:00 JST/20:30 IST) OpTic Gaming vs KRU Esports - Match B4- 12 April 2022 (11.00 PDT/ 18:00 GMT/ 3:00 JST/23:30 IST)

- Match B4- 12 April 2022 (11.00 PDT/ 18:00 GMT/ 3:00 JST/23:30 IST) Fnatic vs Zeta Division - Match A4 - 12 April 2022 (14.00 PDT/ 21:00 GMT/ 6:00 JST/2:30 IST Next Day)

Fans can enjoy all of these matches of the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Day-3 live on Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels on April 12 from 8:30 PM IST.

Edited by Mayank Shete