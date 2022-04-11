VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Day-1: Team Liquid takes the first win, OpTic Gaming loses, top 5 highlights, and more

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik started with a bang last night with three back-to-back thrilling encounters. The day was filled with exciting gameplay, unpredictable results, and top-notch entertainment.

With a thrilling start to the first international LAN event of the year, fans can expect something bigger in the upcoming days of this competition.

Everything to know about the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Day-1

Fans witnessed a total of three best-of-three series on the first day of the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik: one from Group-A (DRX vs Zeta Division) and the other two from Group-B (KRU Esports vs Team Liquid and OpTic Gaming vs Xerxia Esports).

Match Results

All three matches ended with a 2-0 scoreline indicating a one-sided affair in every game. However, that was certainly not the case as some matches were truly finished by a close margin.

Here are the results of all the matches last night:

DRX vs Zeta Division (2-0): Icebox (13-2) and Haven (13-3) KRU Esports vs Team Liquid (2-0): Fracture (13-5) and Ascent (14-16) OpTic Gaming vs Xerxia Esports (2-0): Icebox (13-10) and Ascent (13-10)

Key Moments

As the top teams and players from around the globe went up against each other, there were several extraordinary moments fans enjoyed last night. Here are some key moments from last night's games:

1) The first game between DRX and Zeta Division was a completely one-sided affair. However, fans witnessed some glimpses of excellence from both sides. The aggressive Sage play of DRX Rb in the 11th round of Icebox, taking 4K and reviving a teammate to secure the round for the team, was truly magical.

2) Fans witnessed several individual signs of brilliance in the game between KRU Esports and Team Liquid. The series was truly entertaining and full of exciting gameplay. Fracture's first pistol-round win in the second half built the stage for a comfortable win for the European side. However, it was a hard-fought victory for the team to secure the round. Liquid's Scream and Jamppi popped up big in that round to take the round in their favor.

3) Team Liquid Nivera's Ace in the 24th round of the Ascent map to keep his team in the game was truly magical as well.

4) OpTic Gaming had a rough start last night, losing the game against APAC's Xerxia Esports. However, OpTic Gaming's Yay certainly made his mark with his exciting plays. While his team was losing 4-0 on Icebox, his 'Headhunter' play with Chamber secured the first round for his team.

5) Another instance of 'Pros don't fake' on the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik. Xerxia Esports' Sushiboys took down two from OpTic Gaming and left FNS in a 1v1 situation with him. He went for the Spike defusal and stuck to it while FNS was expecting a fake defusal from his side.

Standings

After yesterday's loss, Zeta Division, KRU Esports and OpTic Gaming dropped to the Lower-Bracket. These teams are now one loss away from going home.

Day-2 schedule

Here is the schedule for Day-2 of the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik:

Fnatic vs Ninjas in Pyjamas - Match A1 - 11 April 2022 (10.00 PDT/ 17:00 GMT/ 2:00 JST/22:30 IST)

- Match A1 - 11 April 2022 (10.00 PDT/ 17:00 GMT/ 2:00 JST/22:30 IST) Xerxia Esports vs Team Liquid - Match B3 - 11 April 2022 (13.00 PDT/ 20:00 GMT/ 9:00 JST/1:30 IST Next Day)

All the matches of the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Day-2 will be broadcast live on Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels from 9:30 PM IST onwards on April 11.

