5 Duelist players to look out for in VCT 2022 Masters: Reykjavik

VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters: Reykjavik is around the corner as twelve of the best Valorant teams are scheduled to meet in Iceland to fight for the coveted trophy.

The Masters tournament is one of the most notable events in Valorant esports. Featuring representatives from each of the seven regions in Valorant, the Masters: Reykjavik is one of two VCT LAN events that play a crucial role in deciding qualification for Valorant Champions 2022.

With some of the best Valorant professionals appearing in the tournament, the audience can expect an action-packed series of matches to grace the Masters stage in Iceland. Listed below are five of the best Duelist players representing their organizations at VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters: Reykjavik.

Note: This article is based on the subjective views of the writer.

Top five Duelist players heading into VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters: Reykjavik

5) KRÜ Keznit

Angelo "keznit" Mori is a Chilean international who currently represents KRÜ Esports in the LATAM region. The 20-year-old joined the organization midway through 2021 and substantially impacted the team's top 4 finish at the Valorant Champions 2021.

Heading into 2022, keznit finished the VCT Stage 1 LATAM Challengers as the player with the best ACS (Average Combat Score) and ADR (Average Damager per Round). After enjoying a remarkable run in the tournament, keznit returns to the main stage with hopes of having a similar, if not better, performance for his team.

Primarily a Duelist, the youngster can be seen playing a variety of Agents. In the LATAM Challengers, he was seen playing Jett, Raze, Phoenix, and KAY/O. However, given his experience playing Agents like Breach, Skye, and Reyna, keznit can fill the role of the Duelist as per the team's needs.

4) OpTic yay

Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker is an American player who represents OpTic Gaming in Valorant's North American region. Since his arrival in August 2021, OpTic (formerly Team Envy) has reigned as one of the top teams to represent the region in Riot Games' international events.

Yay played a decisive role in OpTic's qualification for the Masters: Reykjavik. Despite missing the Stage 1 NA Challengers title by a small margin, yay's performance throughout the tournament ranks him as one of the top 3 players from the region in terms of his attacking capabilities.

Although primarily a Jett player, yay recently picked up Chamber to aid his team's NA Challengers campaign. Despite the change in roles, Valorant's "El Diablo" continues to be a menace for opponents worldwide.

3) FNC Derke

Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev is a 19-year-old Finnish-Russian player who leads Fnatic's attack as their primary choice for a Duelist. Derke has been a part of the current Fnatic roster for over a year and has been an integral member of the team that has competed in various major VCT events.

Fnatic qualified for the Masters: Reykjavik after earning a third-place finish at the Stage 1 EMEA Challengers. Derke's incredible performances throughout the tournament helped Fnatic cruise through to the finals without a single defeat. At the same time, his damage-dealing capabilities helped him earn the rank of one of EMEA's top 3 Duelists.

Derke is renowned for his audacious plays on Jett and Raze and is one of the best players from the region for the role. Despite testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, Derke has confirmed his recovery, with Fnatic's IGL Boaster hinting at the player's return to the main stage with the tournament's opening matchup.

2) TGRD Sayaplayer

Ha "Sayaplayer" Jung-woo is a South Korean international representing The Guard as their primary choice for a Duelist. Formerly an Overwatch player, Sayaplayer shifted to Valorant as early as October 2020. The 23-year-old began to make his mark on professional Valorant after joining The Guard's roster in December 2021.

The Guard is a newly formed roster that climbed the ranks of North American Valorant to qualify for the Masters: Reykjavik as the region's top seed. Sayaplayer had the best ACS at the VCT Stage 1 Challengers out of NA's top contenders.

Being the team's sole Duelist, Sayaplayer is usually seen on either Jett or Raze. However, he is a versatile talent who has taken up Omen and Phoenix in the past. Valorant enthusiasts can expect the player to carry his form from the Challengers to his first-ever international LAN event in Valorant.

1) G2 nukkye

Žygimantas "nukkye" Chmieliauskas is a Lithuanian player who leads G2 Esports as their IGL. After missing out on Valorant Champions 2021, the organization has made considerable improvements to bolster its roster for VCT 2022. In addition to leading the team, nukkye is a flexible player who can shift roles as per the team's needs.

In the VCT 2022 Stage 1 EMEA Challengers, nukkye led the charts as the most impactful player in the tournament. The 24-year-old played more rounds than anyone in the tournament and had the best scores for ACS and ADR, leading to G2's remarkable performance in each stage of the Challengers.

Since his early days, nukkye has found success on Raze, who is his most-played Agent to date. His remaining game time in the Stage 1 EMEA Challengers is split between Sova and Jett. He also has a few maps on Agents like Sage, Omen, Reyna, and Skye under his belt.

