Tencent's takedown notice for leaked Valorant Mobile images increases its legitimacy

One of Riot Games' most awaited projects, Valorant Mobile, is anticipated to be nearing its launch after some recently leaked images and gameplay videos on Twitter and other socials. The game is expected to arrive soon as it is reportedly going through its first closed beta test in China.

However, some questioned the legitimacy of the images and videos. This is anticipated to be true after Tencent, the game-development partner of Riot Games, sent multiple leakers a takedown notice for uploading pictures on social media.

Tencent's actions to protect Valorant Mobile content is a good sign for those waiting for the game

Some leakers recently revealed images and videos on several social sites, including Twitter and YouTube. The snaps and footage have increased the excitement among fans regarding the potential launch of Valorant Mobile over the last few days.

However, critics questioned the legitimacy of the leaked content. But Tencent's actions of delivering takedown notices for leaked images have put the speculation to rest. Fans believe that Tencent would not be taking such drastic action against leaks had they not been legitimate.

Valorant was released in June 2020 exclusively for PCs and laptops. The 5v5 tactical shooter with a combination of unique Agents' abilities attracted a lot of players into the game. The title currently has a concurrent player count of approximately 700,000 to 1,400,000. The numbers prove to be the popularity of Valorant among gamers around the globe.

After completing a year of Valorant, the developers promised to bring the tactical shooter to their mobile devices so that every gamer could have a taste of it. Since then, fans have eagerly waited for Valorant Mobile to launch and get their hands on it.

So far, the developers have confirmed nothing regarding the potential launch of the mobile version of Valorant. Assuming the game is in its first closed beta, fans can expect it to arrive by the end of the year.

