"Feels like a dream sometimes," APAC Valorant community is ecstatic over Paper Rex's performance in the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik has become a ceremony for underdogs. Teams from APAC, Japan, and Brazil are proving to be nightmares for the top teams from EMEA and NA with their dominating gameplay in every match.

So far, APAC's domination in the competition has been truly remarkable and has given Asian fans a chance to bask in the success. The way Paper Rex has performed in the Reykjavik Masters has amazed everyone in the community. Fans are now dreaming of seeing their favorite team lift the trophy on the night of the grand final.

Forsaken and Jinggg's excellent individual performances in the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik has caught the eyes of many:

The ongoing VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik is the first international LAN event of the year. Top teams from around the globe received their slots in the event based on their performances in the regional Challengers. All the qualified teams traveled to Iceland to represent their respective regions.

Paper Rex was the champion of the APAC Stage 1 Challengers and qualified for Reykjavik as the top seed from the region. However, the team's start was not as good as expected as they lost against the Korean side DRX. After having a shaky start in the first game, Paper Rex came back stronger and won back-to-back games against NA champion The Guard and EMEA giant G2 Esports. The APAC side made a statement by eliminating the two giants in back-to-back games.

Paper Rex's performance has shut down critics who have termed APAC a 'Minor Region' in the past. According to fans, APAC teams can beat any team from NA and EMEA and demand that these teams be treated respectfully.

Daks Rosales @DaksCasts

Not only fans but G2 Esports' Lothar also raised his voice regarding the use of the term 'minor region' for APAC. According to him, when a region has more ranked players than NA, it certainly cannot be termed minor.

G2 Lothar @LotharHS I really dislike usage of the „minor” region nomenclature, when for example, APAC has more ranked players than NA.

The individual brilliance of Paper Rex's Forsaken and Jinggg also caught the eye of many. Both players have delivered some astonishing moments in the event so far.

Another Asian team Zeta Division also surprised everyone with its performance in the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik. The Japanese side has eliminated Fnatic and Team Liquid from the competition with some staggering performances.

CozyJozie // Priya @cozyjozie Seeing Japan win vsing 2 EMEA teams in one event is incredible. This ZETA win makes tac fps history for Japan.



Daks Rosales @DaksCasts



With just four teams left in the competition, Paper Rex has a great chance of winning the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik. It will be a historic moment for the Asian Valorant esports scene if the Singaporean side finally manages to do so.

