VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Day 9 results: DRX and G2 eliminated, APAC dominance continues, best moments, and more

APAC's domination continues in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Day 9. The tournament is becoming an 'event of underdogs' day by day.

Fans once again enjoyed two intense, nail-biting matches last night. The day was filled with surprises and unpredictable results, making it more exciting for the spectators.

Enjoy today's highlights from Day 9. APAC and Japan have secured their spots in the Top 4!

Everything to know about VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Day 9

Fans enjoyed two best-of-three series last night at the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Playoffs: the first was between DRX and Zeta Division, while the second was between EMEA side G2 Esports and APAC champion Paper Rex.

Match results

Both matches ended with an unpredictable and surprising outcome. Here are the results:

DRX vs Zeta Division (1-2): Icebox (11-13), Ascent (13-10), and Split (4-13) G2 Esports vs Paper Rex (0-2): Split (10-13) and Bind (7-13)

Best moments from Day 9

Here are some staggering moments from last night's VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik matches:

1) Zeta's team game to tie up the score

It was the 22nd round of the Icebox, and Zeta equaled the scores by winning the round. The Japanese side's team game trapped DRX in the middle, and Zeta perfectly utilized the opportunity to secure a flawless round and set the stage for a perfect win.

2) Mako's 3K with quick reflex

DRX's Mako shocked everyone again with his quick 3K with insane reflex. The Korean's crosshair placement was truly magical, which helped him eliminate three in a split second. He ended the round with a 4K and secured another round for his team.

3) Lazvell's Pistol round clutch

After dominating the first half on Split, Zeta Division needed just three more rounds to win the map and the series. Luckily, Lazvell's Pistol round clutch to start the second half made it faster for the Japanese side.

4) Forsaken's insane play

Paper Rex made an excellent comeback from a 9-3 deficit to secure the map on Split. Forsaken had a crucial role in his team's response last night.

It was the 17th round, and G2 Esports was on the attack. The EMEA side used Breach's ultimate to take control of the side. However, Forsaken somehow managed to connect a Sheriff headshot between them and brought some time for his side.

He quickly made it two with another insane Operator shot and helped his team win the round.

5) Jinggg's 4K

While Forsaken was delivering madness in the server last night, Jinggg decided to support him with everything he could. His 4K in the 4th round of Bind was an example of perfect game sense, utility usage, and mechanical skills.

Day 10 schedule

There will be a break from today in the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik. The tournament will resume again on Friday, 22 April. Here is the schedule for Day 10:

Loud vs OpTic Gaming - Upper Final - 22 April (10.00 PDT/17.00 GMT/2.00 JST/22.30 IST)

- Upper Final - 22 April (10.00 PDT/17.00 GMT/2.00 JST/22.30 IST) Zeta Division vs Paper Rex - Lower Semi-Final - 22 April (13.00 PDT/20.00 GMT/9.00 JST/1.30 IST next day)

Both VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Day 10 matches will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour media platforms, including YouTube and Twitch.

