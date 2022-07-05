Valorant releases new cinematic for upcoming VCT 2022 Masters Copenhagen

Valorant enthusiasts from all over the world are excited to witness their favorite teams on the grand stage of the VCT Masters. As we near the tournament's beginning, Riot Games have released a new cinematic for their Valorant audience.

Top teams from each competing region are in preparation to travel to Copenhagen, Denmark, to persevere in the Stage 2 Masters. The tournament, which is scheduled to commence on July 10, 2022, will feature twelve of the world's best Valorant teams competing against each other for the title of Stage 2 Masters winners.

When the [True Idols] rise, the False Gods are revealed for what they are. Where will you stand? Watch #VALORANTMasters Copenhagen: July 10-24. For matches and schedules visit valorantesports.com/schedule

VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters: Copenhagen will conclude on July 24, 2022. While the entire tournament will be held in a closed LAN setup, its final three days will be showcased in front of a live audience at the Forum in Copenhagen.

False Gods [True Idols] cinematic released for VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters: Copenhagen

The best teams from all over the world will be fighting for the title of Stage 2 Masters winners. The much anticipated battle will ensue for two consecutive weeks, with its conclusion etching a new name into Valorant's history books as winners of a VCT Masters tournament.

Throughout VCT's history, Riot Games has managed to amuse their audience with various forms of entertainment, be it the Die For You music video, the Champions 2021 collection or their countless VCT cinematics.

Riot's official cinematic for the upcoming Stage 2 Masters was released with the title "False Gods [True Idols]", featuring an interesting take on the upcoming Masters event.

In the newly released cinematic, a team of five masked players are seen vigorously treading their way towards a mountain that has faces of unknown figures carved into them. The team succeeded in their attempts to destroy the mountain, replacing it with an empire of their own.

As a new monument with an entirely unique appearance is being constructed, a different team of players are seen approaching it in hopes of toppling their predecessors and creating a new era for themselves.

With this new cinematic, Riot aims to highlight the effort that each team puts into fighting their way through various levels of pressure and emerge as champions. By mentioning "False Gods," Valorant is referring to the reigning champions who will be challenged by the new generation, "True Idols."

The first team shown in the cinematic is most likely a depiction of OpTic Gaming's Masters: Reykjavik endeavors. The second part of the video signifies the other 11 teams in the tournament who will attempt to snatch the title of Masters winners from OpTic Gaming.

While all the characters in the video are masked or hidden, the leader of the first team shown in the video resembles Pujan "FNS" Mehta, the in-game leader of OpTic Gaming and Stage 1 Masters: Reykjavik winners.

The VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters will kick off on July 10, 2022 and will be streamed live on Valorant's official YouTube and Twitch handles.

