5 Valorant Agents expected to get the highest pick rate at VCT Masters: Copenhagen

The VCT Masters 2022: Copenhagen is almost here. Every team participating in this high stakes Valorant tournament has already begun their practice for the tournament and are set to give their best.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see how the masters of the game fare over the course of this event. While most teams walk into this event riding on their victory streaks, only the best of the best will be crowned victors on July 24.

While some of the teams' success depends upon how they perform in the tournament, the other part depends upon which agents they pick. For a game like Valorant, where agents have abilities, players have to be extremely careful with the Agents they pick.

A few agents are staple choices during such high stakes tournaments, and are likely to be picked over the course of the event.

Disclaimer: This list is purely speculative and is based upon the trends seen in tournaments over the past three months. Also, it reflects the opinions of the writer.

5 agents that could be picked the most in Valorant Champions Tour Masters 2022: Copenhagen

1) Chamber

Over the past three months, Chamber has been picked the most number of times in major Valorant tournaments. Interestingly enough, this Agent has a pick rate of a whopping 70%. Thus, it is understandable why players would want this agent on their team.

Chamber can be deadly in the right hands. He is useful when it comes to tactically approaching any map. His traps allow him to slow down targets for easy eliminations.

Moreover, Chamber has the ability to fire a handgun. Although it has limited bullets, it is very effective in short to medium range firefights. His ultimate lets him fire a sniper rifle that is as deadly as the Operator in Valorant.

Whenever someone is killed with this weapon, there is a small area around the victim that slows down anyone who enters it.

2) Sova

Sova is Valorant's OG initiator. Armed with bows and arrows, no one can hide from his vision. Sova has been used to decimate opponents since the early days of the game. His recon bolt is one of the best recon items in Valorant.

Despite being nerfed, not even Fade's ability can come close to Sova's recon bolt. It can bounce off walls and if used well, it can reveal almost the entire site.

Sova can also drop off shock darts, which damages enemies caught within their blast radius. A well-placed shock dart can be enough to eliminate an enemy. When it comes to clearing corners, no other ability comes close to Sova's Owl Drone.

3) Jett

Jett is one of Valorant's deadliest agents in the right hands. Although there is a slight learning curve for this agent, it is no surprise to see Jett have a high pick rate. What makes Jett so unique is the fact that she can reach different vantage points on the map, allowing her to cover some angles that not many agents on the roster can.

Despite being a duelist, Jett can deploy smoke orbs that can be used as cover during fast entries. Now, this smoke orb does not last for long, but coupled with Jett's ability to dash across places, this orb lasts long enough for Jett to move to a site and bag a frag or two in Valorant.

4) KAY/O

KAY/O is the only robot on the entire Valorant roster. Similar to other initiators on the roster, KAY/O cannot dash, but he can definitely flash. For any team, having an agent that can deploy a flash grenade can prove to be useful on each and every map in the game.

Moreover, KAY/O has a throwing knife that can suppress enemy abilities if they are caught within its blast radius. The unique part about this knife is that it tells the team which enemies have been suppressed, giving them an idea about the number of enemies hiding in the area.

While it does not give out their location, having an idea about which agent is present can come in handy while taking dangerous corners or while entering sites.

5) Raze

Valorant's very own explosive expert is the last entry on this list. Unlike Jett, Raze has no smoke orbs or dashing abilities. However, the one thing that she has is an endless supply of explosives. From Boom Bots to Satchel Charges, Raze has it all.

She can use her Satchel Charges to increase the height of her jump. In fact, this charge can be set up in unique ways as traps. She has an interesting grenade in her arsenal as well. When deployed, this grenade explodes into several smaller grenades that spread out over a certain area.

If enemies dodge the first major explosion, there is a high chance that they will be caught by the smaller ones. Oh, and she also has a rocket launcher for her ultimate ability.

For now, these agents look like they will be picked the most in the upcoming VCT Masters: Copenhagen. However, agent picks are always situational, so it is only natural that the highest picks deviate from the agents on this list.

