5 best Valorant pros who main Chamber

With the release of the recent patches in Valorant, Jett's Dash was nerfed, and it is a well-known fact that she was preferred for her primary sniping abilities and that she could also easily get away if she missed her shots with her Tailwind Dash.

Chamber stole her spotlight as he became a preferred sniper in the game, polarizing the Valorant player community. From Pro League games to the sweaty Ranked games, Chamber's pick rate has gone up exponentially.

Five professional Valorant pros who are near perfect Chamber users

5) Koji "Laz" Ushida

Number of official games: 15 (314 rounds played)

Average Combat Score (ACS): 245.5

Koji "Laz" Ushida is a Japanese player currently playing for ZETA DIVISION. In the opening match of the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1: Masters Reykjavík, Laz was up against DRX. His fabulous Chamber play came to the fore here.

DRX successfully won two maps and had a 2-0 score. The only man in ZETA who stood up against the dominating DRX was Laz with his gorgeous Chamber plays on Icebox.

Laz was the only gamer rocking a positive K/D ratio in his team. He proved himself to be a phenomenal Chamber player and redeemed his team when ZETA won against Fnatic and DRX later in the series. Incidentally, they won when he was playing Chamber.

4) Yu "BuZz" Byung-chul

Number of official games: 8 (164 rounds played)

Average Combat Score (ACS): 276.8

Yu "BuZz" Byung-chul is a South Korean player currently playing for DRX. In the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1: Masters Reykjavík event, DRX lasted five games.

BuZz played Chamber in four of the matches, popping off in all these games. Notably, in the match against ZETA in the lower round 2 elims, in the second map on Ascent, he dropped 27 kills and went +12 on opening kills and death and closed that game in a 13-10 fashion. Unfortunately, DRX lost the series against an in-form ZETA and was eliminated from the series.

Recently, BuZz has been popping off on the Chamber in the Regional qualifiers. He dropped back to back 40 bombs against Damwon Gaming and On Sla2ers across the two maps and went +20 and +16 on the first kills and deaths, respectively.

3) Matthew "Cryocells" Panganiban

Number of official games: 11 (217 rounds)

Average Combat Score (ACS): 254.8

Matthew "Cryocells" Panganiban is an upcoming American prospect for XSET. Known for his crazy Jett plays and as Mr 4k, he quickly picked up the new Agent Chamber.

XSET is a top 4 team in tier 1 of NA, and Cryocells is mechanically on par with yay. He has yet to play and prove himself on an international LAN, or rather, qualify for one.

XSET's last two games were against Ghost Gaming and NRG Esports in the Champions Tour North America Stage 2: Challengers. Although his first game against Ghost was sloppy, Cryocells picked himself up in the next match against NRG for an ACS of 223 and many clutch moments.

2) Oscar "mixwell" Cañellas Colocho

Number of official games: 9 (205 rounds)

Average Combat Score (ACS): 233.4

Oscar "mixwell" Cañellas Colocho is a Spanish player for G2 Esports. He is a former CS: GO and CS: Source pro, where he won various events for OpTic Gaming.

Mixwell came out as a strong and promising Chamber main against M3C, formerly known as Gambit, the winner of the Valorant Champions Tour 2021: Stage 3 Masters Berlin. He dropped 36 kills, went +7 in their series, and created a lot of space for his team.

The European was consistent as a Chamber for his team throughout the qualifying stages for Masters Reykjavik. G2 defeated the likes of M3C, Team Liquid, and Fnatic to qualify for the Masters Reykjavík.

Mixwell was one of the key players for G2 during the event. His playstyle on Chamber aims to create space for the team, more like a traditional Jett.

1) Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker

Number of official games: 38 (795 rounds)

Average Combat Score (ACS): 259

Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker is an American player for OpTic Gaming. He is also a former CS: GO veteran.

yay is easily one of the greatest Chamber players in the Valorant pro scene. He is the star player for OpTic Gaming, which shows in the stats. OpTic won the most recent LAN event, i.e., the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 Masters Reykjavík.

OpTic had a rough opening game against XERXIA Esports. yay was the only person on the roster firing back against the onslaught of XERXIA.

They lost their opening match 0-2, which was a wake-up call for the entire team, as they dominated the rest of the tournament with yay at the helm. The 23-year-old was consistently in the top 2 for OptTic in terms of K/D and ACS throughout all their games.

yay had a lot of impactful games, and the most important one was against Loud in the grand finals. On map 2 of Bind, the FPS star dropped 30 kills and went +12 to win Optic the map 14-12, which gave them a 2-0 lead in the series.

yay is the most consistent player out there, period.

Note: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer