OpTic Gaming vs XSET: Valorant Champions Tour 2022 NA Stage 1 Challengers Playoffs predictions, head-to-head and more

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 North America Stage 1 Challengers 1 Playoffs kicks off with the top eight teams in the region fighting for the two slots at the Masters Reyjavik.

Four teams from each of the two groups have made it out of the Group Stage. They will play the playoffs in a double elimination format. On the first day of the VCT 2022 North America Stage 1 Challengers 1 Playoffs, OpTic Gaming and XSET will clash for the top two slots to the Masters.

North America is one of the dominant regions in Valorant esports, internationally. Thus, the competition among all the teams is intense, which makes it interesting to witness.

The winner between OpTic Gaming and XSET will advance to the Upper Bracket Semi-Fials in the playoffs, while the other one will go down to the Lower Bracket round.

Who will win between OpTic Gaming vs XSET at Valorant Champions Tour 2022 NA Stage 1 Challengers?

Prediction

OpTic Gaming has more potential to win the match, depending on their past encounters. Both teams have competed against each other multiple times, and OpTic Gaming has mostly come out as the winners.

OpTic Gaming, which has acquired the entire Team Envy roster, is much more experienced and strategically stronger than XSET.

Head-to-head

Both the teams have encountered each other eight times in the past. Only two times has XET been able to give OpTic Gaming a taste of loss.

Recent results

OpTic Gaming and XSET have both won only two out of their five recent matches. Recently, OpTic Gaming lost to Version1 and Rise, whereas, XSET lost to The Guard and Cloud9 Blue recently.

Potential Lineups

OpTic Gaming

Austin "crashies" Roberts

Victor Wong

Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen

Jaccob "Yay" Whiteaker

Pujan "FNS" Mehta

XSET

Jordan "AYRIN" He

Brendan "BcJ" Jensen

Rory "dephh" Jackson

Zachary "zekken" Patrone

Matthew "Cryocells" Panganiban

Livestream details

Fans can watch the match between OpTic Gaming and XSET, and cheer for their team by watching the broadcast.The match will be streamed live on the official Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channel on March 18, 2022 from 4.30 AM IST.

