Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 NA Stage 1 Challengers final group standings 

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 NA Stage 1 Challengers finally ended last night as eight teams made their way through to the Playoffs. While the other four teams will have to go home empty-handed and will try their luck in Stage 2 Challengers.

The NA Stage 1 Challengers has experienced some upsets as well, with some underdog teams coming top in the Group-stage. Fans are eagerly waiting for the Playoffs and more action-packed matches to start this Thursday.

VALORANT Champions Tour NA @valesports_na



Our journey begins now! North America is home to the next generation of #VCT superstars. We have the ingredients, the pieces, the talent to win it all. It's just about putting it all together.Our journey begins now! North America is home to the next generation of #VCT superstars. We have the ingredients, the pieces, the talent to win it all. It's just about putting it all together.Our journey begins now! https://t.co/xbxgeWDF9n

100 Thieves and Rise are out of VCT NA Stage 1 Challengers

North America has several big teams and hence the competition has been fierce throughout the Group stage. Teams have given their everything to confirm their slot in the Playoffs.

Each team has already played all five of their matches in VCT's Group stage and the top four teams from each group have already qualified for the Playoffs. These eight teams will now compete for their final two slots in the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour Masters 1 in Reykjavik next month.

Here are the final standings for both groups after Week 5:

Group A standings

Cloud9 Blue - 5W, 0L - 10 Points The Guard - 4W, 1L - 8 Points XSET - 3W, 2L - 6 Points Luminosity Gaming - 2W, 3L - 4 Points 100 Thieves - 1W, 4L - 2 Points Evil Geniuses- 0W, 5L - 0 Points

Group B standings

Version1 - 5W, 0L - 10 Points Optic Gaming - 3W, 2L - 6 Points Sentinels - 3W, 2L - 6 Points Knights - 2W, 3L - 4 Points NRG Esports - 1W, 4L - 2 Points Rise - 1W, 4L - 2 Points

Juked @JukedGG



Safe to say, you won't want to miss these opening matchups



Watch and discuss with other fans on the Juked app! jkd.gg/app The #VCT NA Stage 1 Playoffs are set.Safe to say, you won't want to miss these opening matchupsWatch and discuss with other fans on the Juked app! The #VCT NA Stage 1 Playoffs are set.Safe to say, you won't want to miss these opening matchups 👀Watch and discuss with other fans on the Juked app! 👉 jkd.gg/app https://t.co/tJXF767ifk

100 Thieves and Rise are two of the fan-favorite teams who have failed to qualify for the Playoffs. Both teams have won just one of their five games in the Group-stage. These teams will now try their luck in the NA Stage 2 Challengers once again.

However, fans are eagerly waiting for the Playoffs to start on March 18. All the matches in the NA Stage 1 Challengers Playoffs will be broadcast live on YouTube and Twitch channels.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan