Valorant community reacts to Mixwell's surprise return to G2 Esports' Valorant roster

G2 Esports has recently announced the return of their star player Oscar "mixwell" Cañellas to the active Valorant roster, replacing youngster Wassim "keloqz" Cista. The German organization revealed the news through their official Twitter handle last night, ahead of the third week of the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers.

However, the Valorant community has been in shock ever since the news came in, with many posting their thoughts on social media.

Will Mixwell's return to the team help G2 Esports qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers Playoffs?

The year 2021 has been a roller-coaster ride for G2 Esports. However, the Valorant team was determined to come back stronger in 2022. To this end, the organization has made some changes to their roster ahead of the season. G2 Esports started the year with Mixwell on the team, leaving Keloqz on the bench.

However, after a poor start to the season, they decided to bring Keloqz back. The decision proved to be fruitful for them as they qualified for the EMEA Stage 1 Challenger thanks to his exceptional performance in the European Qualifiers 2. However, the team struggled to deliver their best in the main event. G2 Esports is currently sitting fourth in the Group B table with one win and one loss from their first two games in the competition. The German side is yet to play Guild, Acend, and BBL Esports in the tournament and all the matches will be 'must-win' games for them if they want to qualify for the Playoffs.

G2 Esports @G2esports @Mixwell With mixwell coming back to the active roster, Keloqz will be moved to the bench. @Mixwell With mixwell coming back to the active roster, Keloqz will be moved to the bench.

G2 Esports has now decided to bring Mixwell back to the team, moving Keloqz to the bench once again. The team believes Mixwell's experience and calmness could be a key factor in this situation.

Hac1 @DonHaci @G2esports @Mixwell really brought him back to carry you guys to the EMEA quals and then bench him again?? LMFAOOO @G2esports @Mixwell really brought him back to carry you guys to the EMEA quals and then bench him again?? LMFAOOO

Angel @Angelbruuh @G2esports @Mixwell Bro I don't know bro but I like keloqz on attack but I like maxwell on defense this is so difficult y think the right move is to bench meddo and make keloqz and mixwell both learn how to play others roles, and then just switch who will play jett @G2esports @Mixwell Bro I don't know bro but I like keloqz on attack but I like maxwell on defense this is so difficult y think the right move is to bench meddo and make keloqz and mixwell both learn how to play others roles, and then just switch who will play jett

🐜 @Alliandre_ @MyLifeIsMLGYT @G2esports



> changing roster

> no result / poor result

> repeat



i hope he will find a good org, he is one of the best duelist in eu and could release his full potential, he'll never be very good in g2 even if i love the team @Mixwell the story of g2 valorant> changing roster> no result / poor result> repeati hope he will find a good org, he is one of the best duelist in eu and could release his full potential, he'll never be very good in g2 even if i love the team @MyLifeIsMLGYT @G2esports @Mixwell the story of g2 valorant > changing roster> no result / poor result> repeat i hope he will find a good org, he is one of the best duelist in eu and could release his full potential, he'll never be very good in g2 even if i love the team

Magnum @MyLifeIsMLGYT @G2esports @Mixwell Just release keloqz' contract already so he can find an org that isn't gonna use him as a quick fix ffs @G2esports @Mixwell Just release keloqz' contract already so he can find an org that isn't gonna use him as a quick fix ffs

However, fans were surprised with the decision as Keloqz has been in great form recently. Some even joked that the youngster was brought back to the team ahead of the second European Qualifiers to carry G2 Esports to the main event, and now that they've made it, the team is leaving him on the bench again.

G2 Esports will take on BBL Esports in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 EMEA Challengers this Saturday. It will be interesting to see how the team performs after the latest roster shuffle.

Edited by Siddharth Satish