"He was lacking motivation": G2 Nukkeye on Keloqz omission from Valorant roster at the start of the season

G2 Esports IGL Žygimantas "nukkeye" Chmieliauskas recently revealed why Wassim "keloqz" Cista was out of the team's Valorant roster at the start of the season.

In a recent interview after the team's qualification to the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 1 Challenger, Nukkeye revealed why the team decided to leave Keloqz out. Nukkeye also confirmed that there is nothing personal between him and Keloqz, which was speculated after Keloqz's omission from the team.

Nukkeye believes Keloqz has a bright future in Valorant if he works hard

G2 Esports began this year by leaving Keloqz out of the active roster. After a poor start to the season, they benched Óscar Cañellas "Mixwell" Colocho and brought Keloqz back into the team. The young prodigy performed extremely well and helped his team to qualify for the EMEA Stage 1 Challenger.

After qualifying for the event, G2 Esports' IGL Nukkeye was asked about Keloqz and his omission from the team. In reply, Nukkeye said:

"I have nothing personal against him outside the game. The kid just showed lots of unmotivation at that time. He came to practice without warming up and doing regular drills properly which eventually affected me and our team's performance. He is a young kid with lots of potential. He can be the best only if he works hard and changes these smallest parts."

Keloqz is one of the emerging stars in Valorant esports. The 18-year-old teenager joined G2 Esports in June 2021 and has shown up with immense potential in the second half of last season.

However, G2 Esports finished the season on a sour note after failing to qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021. Since then, the team has gone through a complete revamp as Jose Luis Aranguren "koldamenta" Herrero left the squad last December and Mixwell took charge of the team.

Meanwhile, Aaron "hoody" Peltokangas and Johan Renbjörk "Meddo" Lundborg joined the squad, and the team decided to leave Keloqz out for the time being.

VCT Stage 1 EMEA Challengers will start on February 11. G2 Esports is in the same group as world champions Acend and Fnatic. It will be interesting to see how the team performs in the upcoming events.

