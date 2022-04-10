×
Create
Notifications

DRX vs Zeta Division: VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Group-A tie prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Previewing the DRX and Zeta series at the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik (Image via Sportskeeda)
Previewing the DRX and Zeta series at the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik (Image via Sportskeeda)
Rishab Chakladar
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Apr 10, 2022 12:42 PM IST
Feature

The long-awaited Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik is set to start tonight. Fans are eagerly waiting for the action to begin.

Korean champion DRX is ready to take on Japanese powerhouse Zeta Division in the inaugural game of the campaign. Both teams are bunched in the same group alongside Europe's Fnatic and Brazil's Ninjas in Pyjamas. As the competition is fierce, both DRX and Zeta Division, are looking for a positive start tonight with a win.

Brazil's @LOUDgg and @NIPBR have a chance to make history.12 HOURS!!! #VALORANTMasters https://t.co/LCHG4lDqPo

DRX and Zeta Division: Who will win the inaugural game of the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik?

DRX and Zeta Division will face each other in a best-of-three series tonight. Both teams are determined to deliver a solid performance to make a statement in the first game of the competition.

Predictions

Though it is quite tough to predict a clear winner when teams are coming from different regions. However, considering the previous results, DRX has the upper-hand in this tie.

Korean teams are known for their tactical prowess in the game and DRX is one of the best in this criteria. The Korean champion also has more experience of international LAN events than its Japanese opponent tonight.

Reykjavik, here we come.#GoDRX #DRXWIN #VCT #VALORANTMasters https://t.co/fFTxX4gOU0

However, Zeta Division can be a surprise factor tonight for DRX with its aggressive playstyle. The team loves to play fearless and that can be troublesome for its Korean opponent tonight.

Fans can expect a thrilling encounter in the first game of the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik when these two sides go up against each other.

#VALORANTMasters 2022 #VCT Stage1 Masters: ReykjavíkVCTJP 代表: @zetadivision 4月10日(日) 23:45 放送開始さあ、準備はできたか___🟣Twitchtwitch.tv/valorant_jpn🔴YouTubeyoutube.com/c/VALORANTjp https://t.co/VeEuioP9zn

Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other twice in the past and the Korean side was the winner on both occasions. Zeta Division will surely try to change the narrative tonight.

Recent results

Both teams have been in excellent form recently, winning all of their last five games in all competitions.

DRX and Zeta Division recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)
DRX and Zeta Division recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential Lineup

DRX:

  • Kim "stax" Gu-taek
  • Goo "Rb" Sang-Min
  • Kim "Zest" Ki-seok
  • Yu "BuZz" Byung-chul
  • Kim "MaKo" Myeong-gwan

Zeta Division

  • Yuuma "Dep" Hisamoto
  • Ushida "Laz" Koji
  • Maruoka "crow" Tomoaki
  • Tenta "TENNN" Asai
  • Shota "SugarZ3ro" Watanabe

When and where to watch

BECOME THE NIGHTMARE — 24 HOURS LETS GOOOO#VALORANTMasters #VALORANT https://t.co/ie6BdCXcir
Also Read Article Continues below

Fans can enjoy the inaugural game of the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik between DRX and Zeta Division live on Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels from 8:30 PM IST onwards on April 10.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Who will win the first game of the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik?

DRX

Zeta Division

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी