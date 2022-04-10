DRX vs Zeta Division: VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Group-A tie prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The long-awaited Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik is set to start tonight. Fans are eagerly waiting for the action to begin.

Korean champion DRX is ready to take on Japanese powerhouse Zeta Division in the inaugural game of the campaign. Both teams are bunched in the same group alongside Europe's Fnatic and Brazil's Ninjas in Pyjamas. As the competition is fierce, both DRX and Zeta Division, are looking for a positive start tonight with a win.

DRX and Zeta Division: Who will win the inaugural game of the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik?

DRX and Zeta Division will face each other in a best-of-three series tonight. Both teams are determined to deliver a solid performance to make a statement in the first game of the competition.

Predictions

Though it is quite tough to predict a clear winner when teams are coming from different regions. However, considering the previous results, DRX has the upper-hand in this tie.

Korean teams are known for their tactical prowess in the game and DRX is one of the best in this criteria. The Korean champion also has more experience of international LAN events than its Japanese opponent tonight.

However, Zeta Division can be a surprise factor tonight for DRX with its aggressive playstyle. The team loves to play fearless and that can be troublesome for its Korean opponent tonight.

Fans can expect a thrilling encounter in the first game of the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik when these two sides go up against each other.

Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other twice in the past and the Korean side was the winner on both occasions. Zeta Division will surely try to change the narrative tonight.

Recent results

Both teams have been in excellent form recently, winning all of their last five games in all competitions.

DRX and Zeta Division recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential Lineup

DRX:

Kim "stax" Gu-taek

Goo "Rb" Sang-Min

Kim "Zest" Ki-seok

Yu "BuZz" Byung-chul

Kim "MaKo" Myeong-gwan

Zeta Division

Yuuma "Dep" Hisamoto

Ushida "Laz" Koji

Maruoka "crow" Tomoaki

Tenta "TENNN" Asai

Shota "SugarZ3ro" Watanabe

When and where to watch

Fans can enjoy the inaugural game of the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik between DRX and Zeta Division live on Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels from 8:30 PM IST onwards on April 10.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan

