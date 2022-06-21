7 best agents in new Valorant map Pearl

Valorant Episode 5 Dimension brings the new map, Pearl to the game, which requires the right choice of agent to catch the enemies off guard and win the battle.

The new Valorant map is based underwater inside a dome in Portugal, creating a cooler colour tone and dark lighting. The wonder beneath the waves is designed with chaotic pathways. Furthermore, there are a lot of corners for players to hide and clear before rushing in. Hence, one needs to wisely pick the correct agent to win matches.

Pearl will be released on June 22, 2022 with the new Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 battlepass. Players can log into the game and queue into the new map after receiving the Patch 5.0 update.

Neon is one of the best picks for Pearl in Valorant

1) Breach

Breach, the Swedish initiator agent (Image via Riot Games)

Pearl has a lot of corners and hiding spots, and Breach is the perfect agent to clear them up with his abilities. The Swedish initiator can stun and daze enemies inside the site.

This will allow the team to get onto the site easily and clear all the angles. Rolling Thunder(X) and Fault Line (E) are two abilities of Breach that can stun enemies.

One can also use the Flashpoint (Q) to flash all the enemies before entering the site. The Fault Line (C) can clear corners and angles without taking a peek. Using the Fault Line while creating a fusion charge would cause damage to the enemies, forcing them to come out of those angles. This will make him the ideal initiator for the latest underwater map in Valorant.

2) Neon

Neon, the Filipino duelist agent (Image via Riot Games)

It’s hard to keep up with Neon’s speed. The Valorant agent can rush into the sites with ease using her High Gear (E) ability and instantly stun the enemies hiding in the corners of the site with Relay Bolt (Q). This helps in clearing those spots effortlessly.

Neon is one of the finest duelist picks in Pearl for her great speed. She can also make site entry for the team painless with her dual-wall ability, Fast Lane (C). She can take down all the enemies on the site.

3) Raze

Raze, the Brazilian Duelist agent (Image via Riot Games)

Raze is another go-to Valorant duelist pick for the map, but only if one knows how to use her Blastpack (Q) ability effectively. Her Paint Shells (E) and Boom Bot (C) are easy to use. However, very few can use the Blastpack (Q) ability well. One can clear corners and cause damage to enemies hiding there with Blastpack.

Moreover, in Pearl, one can also use Blastpack (Q) ability for easy mobility and get onto the higher platforms quickly and fight opponents.

4) Omen

Omen, the Valorant controller agent (Image via Riot Games)

Pearl has three lanes and multiple entry points on the site, which makes it difficult for defenders to instill control without proper smoke. Omen can be a decent controller pick to handle the site and block the entrances instantly with his ability to smoke. One can also play strategically with Omen by using dual or one-way smokes in the new Valorant map.

Omen's Paranoia (Q) ability can also be of great use to blind the enemies hiding in the corners before taking direct gun fights. Pearl is a huge map, which might also take time for players to rotate. Omen can instantly teleport to another site with his ultimate From the Shadows (X).

5) Fade

Fade, the Turkish Initiator agent (Image via Riot Games)

One can outplay enemies using Fade, the latest Valorant initiator agent in Pearl. Players need more intel and awareness about enemies' exact position on the map, as it has multiple pathways and corners. Fade can reveal the enemy hiding in a site, allowing one to easily take them down.

Fade's Prawlers (C) and Seize (Q) abilities will allow the players to effectively clear the corners and find the enemies hiding.

6) Chamber

Chamber, the Frensh Sentinels agent (Image via Riot Games)

Pearl has also got long range, hence Chamber can be a fine choice to guard those areas and take long range fights with his abilities. Moreover, his Trademark (C) ability can also help in spotting the lurkers. Furthermore, Chamber can relocate himself instantly with his teleportation ability with Rendezvous (E).

Chamber is a fine Sentinel pick to defend a site in Valorant's new map with multiple entrances. His ability toolkit allows him to guard the site single-handedly.

7) Viper

Viper, the toxic controller agent (Image via Riot Games)

Viper is another great controller pick for the underwater map. She can efficiently help the team while both attacking and defending. The toxic Valorant controller agent can divide a site into two halves and block off the entrances, allowing her teammates to take proper control of the site.

Viper can also use her Snakebite (C) ability to resist enemies from pushing into the site and clearing hiding spots from a distance, causing damage to those hiding there.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion of the writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far