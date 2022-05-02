All Fade lineups for Icebox in Valorant

The new Initiator Agent Fade went live in the game with the introduction of Valorant patch 4.08 last week. The Turkish Agent is the 19th one to join Valorant's roster. Players and content creators have already started to experiment with the new Initiator in the game.

Prior to the latest patch, Sova was the only recon-heavy Agent in the game. However, to give him a bit of competition in terms of pick-rate, developers have finally introduced Fade. This Initiator can also hunt down enemies by utilizing her Haunt (E) ability.

However, in order to efficiently play with Fade, players need to know some simple Haunt lineups to gather information and have more impact in the game. This article will provide some interesting lineups for Fade's Haunt ability on the Icebox map.

Fade's lineup on Icebox for both attack and defense

Icebox is one of the most complex maps in the game. The snow-themed map has always been known for its tight angles that force teams into close combat fights. Hence, for this map, an Agent like Fade is very useful as she can provide her team with the locations of the enemies using her Haunt ability. In order to do that, players need to know the lineups so they can accurately gather intel on the enemy.

However, before we dive into the guide, players need to know and remember all the map callouts for Icebox.

Valorant Icebox map callouts (Screengrab from Blitz.gg)

With that out of the way, here are some of the best lineups for Fade's Haunt ability in Icebox map.

Defending/Retaking A-Site

Go to the A-screen area and place your crosshair as shown in the picture below. Throw the ability using the left-click on your mouse. A little jump will give the Haunt a further range to travel more.

Crosshair placement for the lineup (Screengrab from the game)

However, it will then land on the A-pipe. With that, players will know the locations of enemies in A-Nest and A-pipes area.

This lineup scans the A-Nest and A-pipes(Screengrab from the game)

Defending Mid-Area:

Go to Mid-Boiler, aim for the Mid-Tube wall and place the crosshair as shown in the following picture and throw the ability with a little jump.

Crosshair placement for the lineup (Screengrab from game)

It will land over B-Tube and scan the mid area for enemies.

Scans mid area (Screengrab from game)

Attacking A-site

Climb up on the A-pipes. Place your crosshair as shown in the picture below. Then, left click on your mouse to throw the ability.

Crosshair placement for the lineup (Screengrab from game)

It will land on top of the A-site box and scan the complete default site except for the back-site.

Scans front area of default site (Screengrab from the game)

Attacking B-site

Go to the Box in the B-Green area and place your crosshair as shown in the picture below. After that, throw the ability with a little jump.

Crosshair placement for the lineup (Screengrab from game)

It will land on the Yellow box and scan the back-yellow box, B-default and close B-snowman area for your team.

Scans left back-yellow box, B-default and close B-snowman area (Screengrab from the game)

Players can use some of these simplest lineups of Fade on Valorant's Icebox map. However, with the passing time, Valorant players will surely discover some more Fade lineups for this map.

Edited by Mayank Shete