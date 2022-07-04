5 Valorant teams with the most international LAN appearances ahead of VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen is set to start on July 10, 2022, and fans are eagerly waiting to see the top twelve teams around the globe competing to be the best teams in the world.

The upcoming event will be the first international Valorant LAN event with a live audience. Copenhagen will witness the historic moment later this month.

Twelve qualified teams will fly down to Denmark's capital and represent their regions on the international stage. In this article, we will discuss the teams with the most international VCT LAN appearances ahead of the Copenhagen Masters.

Most experienced teams of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen

Valorant is one of the most popular esports titles globally. Since its release in 2020, it has established an active professional scene, with the devs introducing the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) circuit in 2021.

Riot has already hosted four international LAN events in the last two years, and is ready to increase the number to five by the end of this month. It will be the last international event before the Valorant Champions 2022 next September. Here are five of the most experienced teams in the upcoming Copenhagen Masters:

Paper Rex (2)

Paper Rex is one of the best teams from the APAC region. The Singapore side has participated in two international LAN events (Stage 2 Masters Berlin 2021 and Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik 2022) in the past.

The team has performed exceptionally well in both these events. The results they achieved in the last Reykjavik Masters were truly remarkable. The APAC side defeated NA side The Guard and EMEA giant G2 Esports, stunning fans around the globe.

It will be interesting to see whether the team can deliver a similar performance this time.

DRX (3)

DRX (formerly known as Vision Strikers), is one of the most consistent professional teams. The Korean side has represented its region in the previous three international LAN events (Stage 2 Masters Berlin 2021, Valorant Champions 2021. and Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik 2022).

The team is ready to make its fourth consecutive international LAN appearance in the upcoming VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen.

The team is yet to finish in the top four in any of these events, and they will surely try to change that in the upcoming Copenhagen Masters.

Fnatic (3)

Fnatic is one of the most successful teams from the EMEA region, having three international LAN appearances (Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik 2021, Valorant Champions 2021, and Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik 2022) since last year.

The team finished second in the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik last year, losing against Sentinels in the Grand Final.

However, the team has failed to make it through to the top four since then. This time, Fnatic will be participating as the EMEA champion for the very first time.

It will be interesting to see whether they are able to continue their performance in the Copenhagen Masters.

OpTic Gaming (3)

OpTic Gaming (formerly known as Team Envy) is one of the most successful teams in the world. The North American side has participated in three international LAN events (Stage 2 Masters Berlin 2021, Valorant Champions 2021, and Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik, 2022) so far.

The team missed out on the title in the Berlin Masters, finishing second after losing against Gambit Esports (now known as M3 Champions) in the Grand Final. However, they finally claimed the title in the Reykjavik Masters earlier this month by clean-sweeping the Brazilian side Loud in the Grand Final.

The North American side is ready to make its fourth international appearance at the upcoming Copenhagen Masters. It will be interesting to see if they are able to retain the title.

KRU Esports (4)

KRU Esports is the only team in the world to participate in every Valorant International LAN event so far. The Argentine side has been a regular part of international VCT events and has performed exceptionally well each time.

However, the team's performance in the Valorant Champions 2021 last year was their best-ever in VCT events. The team finished in the top four of the event and defeated teams like Sentinels and Fnatic.

The South American side is ready to represent the region once again in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. Fans will surely be waiting for another exceptional performance from them.

The experience will surely be a major boost for these teams in the upcoming event. However, the newcomers will definitely try to take them down in a bid to establish their superiority.

