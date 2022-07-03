VCT 2022: Who can still qualify for Champions and how?

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 is still progressing for this year, and speculations have already started regarding who will be playing on the main stage.

Per last year’s reports, a total of 10,000 teams competed for the VCT Champions 2021, where only a few got to see the limelight of the grand stage. With Istanbul being set for the final showdown, many teams have already successfully earned their place, leaving out some regions.

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports



Need a refresher on the Masters format? We’ve got you covered. Here is all you need to know #VALORANTMasters Copenhagen is right around the corner!Need a refresher on the Masters format? We’ve got you covered. Here is all you need to know #VALORANTMasters Copenhagen is right around the corner!Need a refresher on the Masters format? We’ve got you covered. Here is all you need to know ⬇ https://t.co/q1w9pJpqCa

What teams need to do to qualify for VCT Champions 2022

The VCT Champions will feature 16 teams from all around the globe, and only 12 of them will qualify from regional tournaments. As of now, teams from NA (North America), BR (Brazil), KR (Korea), and APAC (Asia Pacific) have already qualified for the final stage, leaving JP (Japan), LATAM (Latin America), and EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) sides yet to qualify.

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports @FNATIC,



The four teams that advance from the Group Stage will continue on to the Playoff Bracket, where these teams are already waiting for them.



The Playoff Bracket will begin on Day 5! Wondering where @XSET @pprxteam , and @LeviatanGG are?The four teams that advance from the Group Stage will continue on to the Playoff Bracket, where these teams are already waiting for them.The Playoff Bracket will begin on Day 5! Wondering where @XSET, @FNATIC, @pprxteam, and @LeviatanGG are?The four teams that advance from the Group Stage will continue on to the Playoff Bracket, where these teams are already waiting for them. The Playoff Bracket will begin on Day 5! https://t.co/Jz0Ito9oog

The following are the possibilities for each region:

EMEA

A total of two teams will be getting a chance to get into the Champions 2022 from this region. This means a total of three sides can participate in the upcoming Masters Copenhagen 2022.

How FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) can qualify: There can be different scenarios on how FPX can make the Champions 2022.

Scenario 1: If they tie with or finish above Guild Esports and Fnatic.

If they tie with or finish above Guild Esports and Fnatic. Scenario 2: If FPX finishes right below Guild Esports.

If FPX finishes right below Guild Esports. Scenario 3: If FPX finishes 7-8th with Fnatic and Guild Esports in 5-6th position.

How Guild Esports (GLD) can qualify: The following are the scenarios on how the Valorant team can qualify.

Scenario 1: Guild finishes in the top 4 teams, with Fnatic finishing lower or FPX finishing 7-8th.

Guild finishes in the top 4 teams, with Fnatic finishing lower or FPX finishing 7-8th. Scenario 2: Guild ending 5-6th with FPX finishing in 11-12th.

How Fnatic (FNC) can qualify: These are the scenarios for how they can qualify:

Scenario 1: Fnatic finishes in the top 4 in Masters, having FPX and Guild below them.

Fnatic finishes in the top 4 in Masters, having FPX and Guild below them. Scenario 2: Finishing in 5-6th position, with FPX losing in the group stage of Masters.

Finishing in 5-6th position, with FPX losing in the group stage of Masters. Scenario 3: Fnatic reaches 7-8th, and FPX finishes 11-12th.

Fnatic reaches 7-8th, and FPX finishes 11-12th. Scenario 4: Fnatic ties or stay above Guild Esports.

LATAM

How KRU Esports can qualify: These are the possibilities of how the team can qualify:

Scenario 1: KRU finishes above Leviatan.

KRU finishes above Leviatan. Scenario 2: KRU qualifies from Group Stage, and Leviatan finishes in 5-6th position.

KRU qualifies from Group Stage, and Leviatan finishes in 5-6th position. Scenario 3: KRU finishes in 9-10th place, and Leviatan ends in 7-8th.

How Leviatan can qualify: The following are possibilities for the team to qualify:

Scenario 1: Leviatan finishes in the top 4 and stays above KRU Esports.

Leviatan finishes in the top 4 and stays above KRU Esports. Scenario 2: Leviatan finishes in the 5-6th position, and KRU does qualify from Group Stage.

Leviatan finishes in the 5-6th position, and KRU does qualify from Group Stage. Scenario 3: Leviatan reaches the 7-8th position, and KRU end their journey in the 11-12th place.

JAPAN

How ZETA can qualify: The team didn’t make it into the VCT Masters Copenhagen. However, there are chances for them to qualify. If Northeption finishes in 4th position or lower, ZETA makes the VCT Champions 2022.

How Northeption (NTH) can qualify: To qualify for the grand stage of VCT Champions 2022, NTH has to finish in 3rd position or higher.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far