VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen: Complete schedule, format, groups, where to watch, and more

Stage 2 of VCT 2022 is nearing its conclusion as the best Valorant teams from each region have qualified for the Masters: Copenhagen, which is due to commence in the coming days.
The VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters is scheduled to kick off on July 10, featuring 12 of the best rosters from all over the world. These organizations will compete among themselves for two weeks, until the Grand Finals decide the tournament's winners in front of a live audience at the Forum Copenhagen on July 24, 2022.
Everything to know about Valorant's upcoming VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters: Copenhagen
Each competing region had a VCT Challengers event to determine their representatives for the Stage 2 Masters. After two months of Challengers, each region has decided their representatives for the Masters.
A total of twelve teams will fight for the title of Stage 2 Masters winners, as NA, EMEA, APAC, LATAM, BR, KR, and JP send their strongest teams to compete in one of the biggest tournaments in the VCT calendar.
Here are the twelve teams who will compete in the tournament:
- Fnatic (Winners, EMEA Challengers)
- FunPlus Phoenix (Runners-up, EMEA Challengers)
- Guild Esports (Second runners-up, EMEA Challengers)
- XSET (Champions, NA Challengers)
- OpTic Gaming (Runners-up, NA Challengers)
- Paper Rex (Champions, APAC Challengers)
- XERXIA (Runners-up, APAC Challengers)
- LOUD (Champions, BR Challengers)
- Leviatán (Champions, LATAM Challengers)
- KRÜ Esports (Champions, SA Last Chance Qualifier)
- DRX (Champions, KR Challengers)
- NORTHEPTION (Champions, Japan Challengers
Format
Out of the twelve teams participating in the VCT Masters: Copenhagen, the top-seeded teams from the four major regions (EMEA, NA, APAC, LATAM) will proceed directly to the tournament's playoffs. The remaining eight teams will compete in the GSL-style group bracket to send four teams to the playoffs.
VCT Masters: Copenhagen's playoffs will feature a double elimination bracket, where the four teams who qualify from the Group Stage will meet the top-seeded teams from the four major regions.
Groups
The breakdown of the teams are as follows:
Group A
- OpTic Gaming (NA)
- Guild Esports (EMEA)
- LOUD (BR)
- KRÜ Esports (LATAM)
Group B
- FunPlus Phoenix (EMEA)
- XERXIA (APAC)
- DRX (KR)
- NORTHEPTION (JP)
After finishing their respective regional Challengers as their winners, Fnatic (EMEA), XSET (NA), Paper Rex (APAC), and Leviatan (LATAM) are the four teams that have qualified for the playoffs.
Schedule
Group Stage schedule:
Day 1
- DRX vs NORTHEPTION: Match B2 - Sunday, July 10 - 3.00 pm CEST / 6.00 am PDT / 6.30 pm IST
- LOUD vs KRÜ Esports: Match A2 - Sunday, July 10 - 6.00 pm CEST / 9.00 am PDT / 9.30 pm IST
- OpTic Gaming vs Guild Esports: Match A1 - Sunday, July 10 - 9.00 pm CEST / 12.00 pm PDT / 12.30 am IST
Day 2
- FunPlus Phoenix vs XERXIA: Match B1 - Monday, July 11 - 5.00 pm CEST / 8.00 am PDT / 8.30 pm IST
- TBD: Match A3 - Monday, July 11 - 8.00 pm CEST / 11.00 am PDT / 11.30 pm IST
Day 3
- TBD: Match B3 - Tuesday, July 12 - 3.00 pm CEST / 6.00 am PDT / 6.30 pm IST
- TBD: Match B4 - Tuesday, July 12 - 6.00 pm CEST / 9.00 am PDT / 9.30 pm IST
- TBD: Match A4 - Tuesday, July 12 - 9.00 pm CEST / 12.00 pm PDT / 12.30 am IST
Day 4
- TBD: Match B5 - Wednesday, July 13 - 5.00 pm CEST / 8.00 am PDT / 8.30 pm IST
- TBD: Match A5 - Wednesday, July 13 - 8.00 pm CEST / 11.00 am PDT / 11.30 pm IST
Playoffs schedule:
Day 5
- TBD: Upper Bracket Round 1 - Thursday, July 14 - 5.00 pm CEST / 8.00 am PDT / 8.30 pm IST
- TBD: Upper Bracket Round 1 - Thursday, July 14 - 8.00 pm CEST / 11.00 am PDT / 11.30 pm IST
Day 6
- TBD: Upper Bracket Round 1 - Friday, July 15 - 5.00 pm CEST / 8.00 am PDT / 8.30 pm IST
- TBD: Upper Bracket Round 1 - Friday, July 15 - 8.00 pm CEST / 11.00 am PDT / 11.30 pm IST
Day 7
- TBD: Lower Bracket Round 1 - Saturday, July 16 - 5.00 pm CEST / 8.00 am PDT / 8.30 pm IST
- TBD: Lower Bracket Round 1 - Saturday, July 16 - 8.00 pm CEST / 11.00 am PDT / 11.30 pm IST
Day 8
- TBD: Upper Bracket Round 2 - Sunday, July 17 - 5.00 pm CEST / 8.00 am PDT / 8.30 pm IST
- TBD: Upper Bracket Round 2 - Sunday, July 17 - 8.00 pm CEST / 11.00 am PDT / 11.30 pm IST
Day 9
- TBD: Lower Bracket Round 2 - Monday, July 18 - 5.00 pm CEST / 8.00 am PDT / 8.30 pm IST
- TBD: Lower Bracket Round 2 - Monday, July 18 - 8.00 pm CEST / 11.00 am PDT / 11.30 pm IST
Dark Day
- No matches: Tuesday, July 19 - Thursday, July 21
Day 10
- TBD: Upper Bracket Final - Friday, July 22 - 5.00 pm CEST / 8.00 am PDT / 8.30 pm IST
- TBD: Lower Bracket Semifinals - Friday, July 22 - 8.00 pm CEST / 11.00 am PDT / 11.30 pm IST
Day 11
- TBD: Lower Bracket Final - Saturday, July 23 - 5.00 pm CEST / 8.00 am PDT / 8.30 pm IST
Day 12
- TBD: Grand Final - Sunday, July 24 - 5.00 pm CEST / 8.00 am PDT / 8.30 pm IST
When and where to watch
Valorant fans from all over the world can watch the tournament live on VCT's official handles across YouTube and Twitch. Viewers can also tune into official watch parties held by various content creators and players from all over the world.
VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters: Copenhagen will witness Valorant teams competing in front of a live crowd for the first time in VCT history. The final three days of the tournament will be open to the audience and will be held at the Forum in Copenhagen, Denmark.