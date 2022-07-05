Create
VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen: Complete schedule, format, groups, where to watch, and more

VCT Masters Copenhagen: Complete schedule (Image via flickr)
Adarsh J Kumar
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified Jul 05, 2022 08:57 PM IST

Stage 2 of VCT 2022 is nearing its conclusion as the best Valorant teams from each region have qualified for the Masters: Copenhagen, which is due to commence in the coming days.

The VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters is scheduled to kick off on July 10, featuring 12 of the best rosters from all over the world. These organizations will compete among themselves for two weeks, until the Grand Finals decide the tournament's winners in front of a live audience at the Forum Copenhagen on July 24, 2022.

#VALORANTMasters Copenhagen is right around the corner!Need a refresher on the Masters format? We’ve got you covered. Here is all you need to know ⬇ https://t.co/q1w9pJpqCa

Everything to know about Valorant's upcoming VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters: Copenhagen

Each competing region had a VCT Challengers event to determine their representatives for the Stage 2 Masters. After two months of Challengers, each region has decided their representatives for the Masters.

A total of twelve teams will fight for the title of Stage 2 Masters winners, as NA, EMEA, APAC, LATAM, BR, KR, and JP send their strongest teams to compete in one of the biggest tournaments in the VCT calendar.

Here are the twelve teams who will compete in the tournament:

  • Fnatic (Winners, EMEA Challengers)
  • FunPlus Phoenix (Runners-up, EMEA Challengers)
  • Guild Esports (Second runners-up, EMEA Challengers)
  • XSET (Champions, NA Challengers)
  • OpTic Gaming (Runners-up, NA Challengers)
  • Paper Rex (Champions, APAC Challengers)
  • XERXIA (Runners-up, APAC Challengers)
  • LOUD (Champions, BR Challengers)
  • Leviatán (Champions, LATAM Challengers)
  • KRÜ Esports (Champions, SA Last Chance Qualifier)
  • DRX (Champions, KR Challengers)
  • NORTHEPTION (Champions, Japan Challengers
Wondering where @XSET, @FNATIC, @pprxteam, and @LeviatanGG are?The four teams that advance from the Group Stage will continue on to the Playoff Bracket, where these teams are already waiting for them. The Playoff Bracket will begin on Day 5! https://t.co/Jz0Ito9oog

Format

Out of the twelve teams participating in the VCT Masters: Copenhagen, the top-seeded teams from the four major regions (EMEA, NA, APAC, LATAM) will proceed directly to the tournament's playoffs. The remaining eight teams will compete in the GSL-style group bracket to send four teams to the playoffs.

VCT Masters: Copenhagen's playoffs will feature a double elimination bracket, where the four teams who qualify from the Group Stage will meet the top-seeded teams from the four major regions.

Groups

The breakdown of the teams are as follows:

Group A

  • OpTic Gaming (NA)
  • Guild Esports (EMEA)
  • LOUD (BR)
  • KRÜ Esports (LATAM)

Group B

  • FunPlus Phoenix (EMEA)
  • XERXIA (APAC)
  • DRX (KR)
  • NORTHEPTION (JP)

After finishing their respective regional Challengers as their winners, Fnatic (EMEA), XSET (NA), Paper Rex (APAC), and Leviatan (LATAM) are the four teams that have qualified for the playoffs.

The first matches for #VALORANTMasters Copenhagen have been set! Find out who will be facing who in the second international competition of 2022 ➡️valorantesports.com/news/valorant-… https://t.co/kashxhfdPg

Schedule

Group Stage schedule:

Day 1

  • DRX vs NORTHEPTION: Match B2 - Sunday, July 10 - 3.00 pm CEST / 6.00 am PDT / 6.30 pm IST
  • LOUD vs KRÜ Esports: Match A2 - Sunday, July 10 - 6.00 pm CEST / 9.00 am PDT / 9.30 pm IST
  • OpTic Gaming vs Guild Esports: Match A1 - Sunday, July 10 - 9.00 pm CEST / 12.00 pm PDT / 12.30 am IST

Day 2

  • FunPlus Phoenix vs XERXIA: Match B1 - Monday, July 11 - 5.00 pm CEST / 8.00 am PDT / 8.30 pm IST
  • TBD: Match A3 - Monday, July 11 - 8.00 pm CEST / 11.00 am PDT / 11.30 pm IST

Day 3

  • TBD: Match B3 - Tuesday, July 12 - 3.00 pm CEST / 6.00 am PDT / 6.30 pm IST
  • TBD: Match B4 - Tuesday, July 12 - 6.00 pm CEST / 9.00 am PDT / 9.30 pm IST
  • TBD: Match A4 - Tuesday, July 12 - 9.00 pm CEST / 12.00 pm PDT / 12.30 am IST

Day 4

  • TBD: Match B5 - Wednesday, July 13 - 5.00 pm CEST / 8.00 am PDT / 8.30 pm IST
  • TBD: Match A5 - Wednesday, July 13 - 8.00 pm CEST / 11.00 am PDT / 11.30 pm IST

Playoffs schedule:

Day 5

  • TBD: Upper Bracket Round 1 - Thursday, July 14 - 5.00 pm CEST / 8.00 am PDT / 8.30 pm IST
  • TBD: Upper Bracket Round 1 - Thursday, July 14 - 8.00 pm CEST / 11.00 am PDT / 11.30 pm IST

Day 6

  • TBD: Upper Bracket Round 1 - Friday, July 15 - 5.00 pm CEST / 8.00 am PDT / 8.30 pm IST
  • TBD: Upper Bracket Round 1 - Friday, July 15 - 8.00 pm CEST / 11.00 am PDT / 11.30 pm IST

Day 7

  • TBD: Lower Bracket Round 1 - Saturday, July 16 - 5.00 pm CEST / 8.00 am PDT / 8.30 pm IST
  • TBD: Lower Bracket Round 1 - Saturday, July 16 - 8.00 pm CEST / 11.00 am PDT / 11.30 pm IST

Day 8

  • TBD: Upper Bracket Round 2 - Sunday, July 17 - 5.00 pm CEST / 8.00 am PDT / 8.30 pm IST
  • TBD: Upper Bracket Round 2 - Sunday, July 17 - 8.00 pm CEST / 11.00 am PDT / 11.30 pm IST

Day 9

  • TBD: Lower Bracket Round 2 - Monday, July 18 - 5.00 pm CEST / 8.00 am PDT / 8.30 pm IST
  • TBD: Lower Bracket Round 2 - Monday, July 18 - 8.00 pm CEST / 11.00 am PDT / 11.30 pm IST

Dark Day

  • No matches: Tuesday, July 19 - Thursday, July 21
The Green Wall is taking over Copenhagen!Can @Marved6 secure another dub? #VALORANTMasters starts in 5 days! https://t.co/MPMPV7crAT

Day 10

  • TBD: Upper Bracket Final - Friday, July 22 - 5.00 pm CEST / 8.00 am PDT / 8.30 pm IST
  • TBD: Lower Bracket Semifinals - Friday, July 22 - 8.00 pm CEST / 11.00 am PDT / 11.30 pm IST

Day 11

  • TBD: Lower Bracket Final - Saturday, July 23 - 5.00 pm CEST / 8.00 am PDT / 8.30 pm IST

Day 12

  • TBD: Grand Final - Sunday, July 24 - 5.00 pm CEST / 8.00 am PDT / 8.30 pm IST

When and where to watch

Valorant fans from all over the world can watch the tournament live on VCT's official handles across YouTube and Twitch. Viewers can also tune into official watch parties held by various content creators and players from all over the world.

VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters: Copenhagen will witness Valorant teams competing in front of a live crowd for the first time in VCT history. The final three days of the tournament will be open to the audience and will be held at the Forum in Copenhagen, Denmark.

