"They play really aggressively": LOUD's Saadhak on KRU Esports at VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen

On the inaugural day of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 Masters Copenhagen, KRU Esports surprised everyone after taking down LOUD with a 1-2 scoreline in the best-of-three series.

LOUD began the series on a high note and won the first map Fracture, with a 13-10 scoreline. Later, KRU Esports came back stronger on the second map Haven, and they ended the match with a score of 9-13. Later in the third map, KRU Esports continued to dominate the series, ending the third map Icebox at 10-13.

The VCT 2022 Masters Copenhagen featured 12 teams from all over the world competing on an international stage. Eight teams will fight in the group stage to make it to the playoffs. LOUD was part of Group A and lost their first match against KRU Esports. They now have to win an elimination match to stay in the Valorant LAN tournament.

LOUD's Saadhak on the team’s defeat against KRU Esports and preparation for the VCT 2022 Masters Copenhagen

In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Esports' Pratiti Dhang after the match against KRU Esports, LOUD's Matias "Saadhak" spoke about the team’s performance and preparation for the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters in Copenhagen.

Q: LOUD was leading initially in the first half of the Icebox. What exactly went wrong?

LOUD Saadhak: I think we made a lot of individual mistakes. We took some individual decisions that affected the overall outcome of the game, and KRU Esports started playing in a different way. So I think a combination of these factors led to the loss.

Q: This is the first time LOUD has faced KRU Esports in VCT 2022 Masters Copenhagen. What are your thoughts on them?

LOUD Saadhak: I think they are a really good team. They have a lot of fire in their hearts. They're from Brazil, so I know what I'm talking about. They play really aggressively. They are the kind of team that you have to take seriously because they can run you over. And if you don't, that might just happen.

Q: LOUD took down some of the top teams across all regions like G2 Esports, DRX, and Team Liquid in VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavík. How confident is the team showcasing a similarly dominating performance in the Masters Copenhagen?

LOUD Saadhak: Well, it's not really a good start, but we're feeling really confident about bouncing back into the lower bracket. We were taking this as a wake-up call, so we have high hopes. As always, we're here to win against every other team.

Q: How has the team’s preparation been so far for VCT 2022 Masters Copenhagen?

LOUD Saadhak: Well, we didn't have that much time to prepare ourselves. We only had like two days of training right here, and most of the preparations we did were back in Brazil. So we prepared the best we could in Brazil, but right here, we just kind of like to practice to maintain our aim and our mechanics.

Q: LOUD previously lost the finals against OpTic Gaming in VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters Reykjavík. This time both the teams are in the same group. How excited is the team to face them again?

LOUD Saadhak: We're really excited to play against them. We don't really think too much about it because we just play whoever is up next. So if the time comes, we're going to prepare the best we can against OpTic.

I don't have much to say about that. I don't really have a preference. I just really want to play whoever is up next because all the teams here are really good, so it doesn't matter what team it is. It's always going to be hard. It's always going to be a test for our team.

Q: What can fans expect from LOUD this time in VCT 2022 Masters Copenhagen?

LOUD Saadhak: We are going to do our best to bounce back for sure. And don't give up on us yet.

