VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Day 1 highlights: KRÜ wins, Guild takes down OpTic, and more

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen kick-started with DRX taking down NORTHEPTION in the inaugural match. In the later matches, KRÜ Esports surprised everyone after defeating LOUD. Guild Esports handed the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik winners, OpTic Gaming, their first loss in the tournament.

The first day of VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen was full of exciting gameplay and thrilling competition between teams from all over the world. The tournament began with the group stage and had three consecutive matches on the inaugural day.

Fans got to see some major comebacks and intense overtime on Day 1 of the Valorant tournament. Three winning teams from Day 1 got into the winners' match to further their journey to the playoffs. The three losing teams will now compete in the elimination match to remain in the tournament.

Everything to know about the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Day 1

VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen began the group stage with a three-match series played in a best-of-three (Bo3) format.

Match results

Here are the results of all the matches from the first day of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen - Group Stage:

DRX vs NORTHEPTION (Match B2): Ascent (13-8) and Bind (13-1)

Ascent (13-8) and Bind (13-1) LOUD vs KRÜ Esports (Match A2): Fracture (13-10), Haven (9-13), and Icebox (10-13)

Fracture (13-10), Haven (9-13), and Icebox (10-13) OpTic Gaming vs Guild Esports (Match A1): Icebox (11-13) and Split (14-16)

Top 5 highlights

Fans witnessed three exciting matches, with players fighting to gain an advantage in every round. Some showcased exceptional gameplay at the Valorant international LAN tournament. Below are some highlights from Day 1 of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen - Group Stage:

1) DRX dominates on Bind against NORTHEPTION

After taking down the Japanese squad NORTHEPTION in the first map, Ascent, DRX continued their domination on Bind as well. The Korean Valorant giants ended the first half on Bind with an 11-1 scoreline. Later, they finished the game with a score of 13-1.

2) KRÜ Esports' Keznit takes the Ace

KRÜ Esports outperformed LOUD in the second map, Haven. Keznit pulled off a brilliant Ace with Raze and helped the team win several rounds with his aggressive gameplay. He utilized his ultimate ability in Round 17 and took complete control of Haven's A site, knocking down all the enemies and ending up with five kills.

3) Klaus clutches for KRÜ Esports

KRÜ Esports' Klaus clutched a 1v3 round brilliantly in Round 10, turning the score to 6-4. Klaus also clutched several other 1v1 and 1v3 rounds for the team throughout the entities series against LOUD.

4) OpTic Gaming's FNS gets four kills in overtime

Even though OpTic Gaming lost the series against Guild Esports, they gave their best till the end by pushing the last map, Split, to overtime. The IGL of the NA squad, FNS, got four surprising kills on Split's A Site, taking the map to overtime with his strong spray control and gunplay. FNS turned the score from 12-13 to 13-13 by taking down four players in one go.

5) Guild Esports' Trexx gets three kills and takes the match to triple overtime

Guild Esports' Trexx secured the second overtime for the team with his third consecutive kill at Split's B Site. Later, Trexx took down Yay in the end, pushing the map to the third overtime and later winning the series against the Masters Reykjavik winners. Guild Esports pushed OpTic Gaming into an elimination match where they will face LOUD.

Standings

After the first day of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen, DRX, KRÜ Esports, and Guild Esports qualified for the winners match in the respective groups. LOUD and OpTic will face each other in the elimination match of Group A. In Group B's elimination match, NORTHEPTION will face the loser in the match between FunPlus Phoenix and XERXIA. A match between KRÜ Esports and Guild Esports will be held on the second day of the VCT LAN tournament.

Day 2 schedule

Here is the schedule for Day 2 of the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen:

FunPlus Phoenix vs XERXIA: Match B1 - Monday, July 11 - 5.00 pm CEST / 8.00 am PDT / 8.30 pm IST

Match B1 - Monday, July 11 - 5.00 pm CEST / 8.00 am PDT / 8.30 pm IST KRÜ Esports vs Guild Esports: Match A3 - Monday, July 11 - 8.00 pm CEST / 11.00 am PDT / 11.30 pm IST

Both matches on the second day of the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen will be streamed live on the Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels from 11.00 am EST onwards on July 11, 2022.

