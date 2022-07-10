"Every team that we face is going to be more experienced" - Northeption BlackWiz at VCT Masters: Copenhagen

VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters: Copenhagen will kick off with its opening matchup in the coming hours, where champions of Japan - Northeption, will meet Korea's best - DRX, in a best-of-three matchup.

After defeating Zeta Division in the Grand Finals of the VCT Stage 2 Japan Challengers, Northeption has qualified for the Masters: Copenhagen as their region's top-seeded contestant. In their first-ever Masters tournament, they will compete against some of the most reputed Valorant rosters in the world as they attempt to reprise Zeta Division's Stage 1 success.

The tournament's Group Stage will commence with eight teams competing in GSL-style play to earn the remaining four playoff spots. The four teams will join Fnatic, XSET, PRX, and Leviatan in the double-elimination playoffs later in the tournament as they compete for the title of Stage 2 Masters winners.

Northeption BlackWiz talks about their preparation for facing DRX at VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters: Copenhagen

The Japanese Valorant organization, Northemption, formed its current roster in January 2022 after a series of unsuccessful attempts at qualifying for VCT 2021. Upon finishing their recent Challengers as champions, Northeption has become the third team ever to represent Japan at an international VCT event.

Northeption will be up against Korean champions DRX in the opening match of Group B in the Group Stage. DRX, formerly known as Vision Strikers, has dominated Korean Valorant, emerging as the region's champions in three of its previous Challengers events.

DRX has a reputation for being a methodical team with organized site executions and well-structured strategies. DRX kick-started each of their previous international VCT campaigns with a victory in their opening match and are looking forward to the same against Northeption at their Masters: Copenhagen opener.

During the pre-event press conference for the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters in Copenhagen, Adarsh J Kumar from Sportskeeda Esports had the opportunity to put forward a question to BlackWiz from Northeption.

When asked about Northeption's mentality heading into the opening matchup against DRX, BlackWiz replied:

"Personally, I feel that every team that we face in this tournament is going to be more experienced and are great teams. So, facing all teams, no matter who we are up against, be it DRX or anyone else, I feel super excited to be able to gain this experience. It's not like we have anything in particular to play against DRX."

Depending on their outcome, Northeption will be pitted against either FunPlus Phoenix or XERXIA in their next matchup. A victory will push Northeption closer to their playoff dreams, whereas a defeat can minimize their chances of qualification.

Japan, being one of the smallest regions in Valorant, has only one promised slot for the Masters, making it incredibly difficult for organizations to gain global exposure. So far, only Crazy Raccoon and Zeta Division have emerged out of the region, gaining global recognition.

With Northeption's entry into the Stage 2 Challengers, Japanese Valorant enthusiasts can surely hope for their region to thrive and have a tournament experience similar to Zeta Division's in the Stage 1 Masters: Reykjavik.

