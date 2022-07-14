All qualified teams for Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs is set to start tonight. The eight remaining teams in the competition will now compete in a double-elimination format until one lifts the title and becomes world champion.

The ongoing Copenhagen Masters is the last international LAN event before the Valorant Champions 2022 later this year. It is also the first of its kind that will have a live audience. Fans will be allowed into the arena to cheer for their favorite teams from the Semifinals.

Four of the eight qualified teams for the Playoffs received a direct slot based on their exceptional performances in their regional Challengers events. The rest of the teams have earned their slots by outclassing their opponents in the Group Stage.

List of participants at VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen's Playoffs

Top teams from around the globe flew to Denmark to participate in VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen — which started on July 10, 2022. After four days of exciting Group Stage clashes, four teams have already been eliminated from the event.

The eight remaining teams will now compete in the Playoffs over the next few days to be crowned the best in the world. All these teams got a ticket to Copenhagen to become the best from their respective regions. However, it is now time to shine on the global stage as well.

Teams that directly qualified for the Playoffs

All the qualified teams for the Copenhagen Masters performed exceptionally well in their regional Challengers last month. Here are the teams who will start their journey in today:

Fnatic (Champions of EMEA Stage 2 Challengers)

XSET (Champions of NA Stage 2 Challengers)

Paper Rex (Champions of APAC Stage 2 Challengers)

Leviatan (Champions of LATAM Stage 2 Challengers)

Teams that qualified through the Group Stage

A total of eight teams started their journey in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen from Group Stage. They were divided into two different groups, consisting of four teams in each one.

They played against the others in the same group in a double-elimation format. The top two teams from each group have qualified for the Playoffs and the other two returned home empty-handed.

Here are the four teams who have qualified for the Playoffs from the Group Stage:

Group A

Guild Esports (EMEA)

OpTic Gaming (NA)

Group B

DRX (Korea)

FunPlus Phoenix (EMEA)

VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs will start tonight. Fans can enjoy all the matches of the Playoffs live on Valorant Champions Tour media platforms like YouTube and Twitch channels. The Playoffs begins on July 14, 2022, at 8:30 pm IST/3 pm GMT. The Grand Finals will be hosted on July 24, 2022.

