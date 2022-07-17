Paper Rex vs Fnatic: VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Upper Semifinals prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

It is the fourth day of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs, and fans have witnessed some exciting games in the last three days. With the elimination of Guild Esports and XSET, only six teams are left in the competition.

However, two back-to-back matches are lined up tonight in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs. The winning teams in both games will confirm their top three spots in the event after the end of the day.

Paper Rex will take on EMEA powerhouse Fnatic in the first game of Day 4. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the action between the champions of the APAC and EMEA regions.

Paper Rex vs Fnatic: Who will reign supreme in tonight's VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs clash?

Both teams started their VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs campaign with a comprehensive win on the first day. Paper Rex won their first game against EMEA's Guild Esports with a 2-0 scoreline, while Fnatic also secured a flawless victory against their EMEA rival FunPlus Phoenix with the same scoreline.

The two teams will now face each other in the Upper Semifinal tie and will play a best-of-three series to proceed one step closer to the coveted trophy.

Prediction

Considering the current form of both teams, it is quite tough to predict a clear winner between the two sides. However, many pundits believe Fnatic will come out top against the APAC champions in today's tie using their international experience.

Fnatic has been excellent over the last few months since the addition of Enzo and Alfajer to the team. The British esports team has outperformed every opponent to maintain their winning streak.

Meanwhile, Paper Rex has surprised everyone with their aggressive playstyle since the Reykjavik Masters. After defeating Guild Esports, the APAC side will go up against Fnatic full of confidence. If the Singapore-based team is able to stick to basics, Paper Rex can surely pull off another miraculous performance tonight.

Head-to-heads

The two teams have never played against each other in any official event. This will be their very first meeting, and it will be interesting to see who takes the series in their favor tonight to start this rivalry.

Recent results

Both teams have been in excellent form recently. Both have won all of their last five games in all competitions. However, one team will surely receive a full stop to their winning run after the game tonight.

Potential lineup

Paper Rex:

Wang Jing "Jinggg" Jie

Aaron "mindfreak" Leonhart

Jason "f0rsaken" Susanto

Benedict "Benkai" Tan

Khalish "d4v41" Rusyaidee

Fnatic:

Jake "Boaster" Howlett

James "Mistic" Orfila

Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev

Enzo "Enzo" Mestari

Emir Ali "Alfajer" Bede

When and where to watch?

Fans can enjoy the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs Upper Semifinal tie between Paper Rex and Fnatic live on the Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels at 8.30 pm IST/ 5.00 pm CET on July 17, 2022.

