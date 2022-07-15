VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Day 5 highlights: Paper Rex wins and Fnatic defeats FPX

The fifth day of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen marked the beginning of the playoffs, with Paper Rex and Fnatic taking down Guild Esports and FunPlus Phoenix in the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals.

Day 5 match results and highlights of VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen

Match results

The results of the two playoff matches from the fifth day of the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen are:

Paper Rex vs Guild Esports: Ascent (13-4) and Fracture (14-12)

Ascent (13-4) and Fracture (14-12) Fnatic vs FunPlus Phoenix: Icebox (13-10) and Haven (13-4)

Top five highlights

1) Paper Rex Benkai's four kills with Frenzy

Paper Rex's Benkai started the match by acing four kills in a pistol round with the Frenzy. He rushed to the site aggressively on Ascent's B Site and killed the enemies there, marking a dominating start for Paper Rex against Guild Esports.

2) Paper Rex's Jinggg knife Guild's Russ

Paper Rex began the second half dominant on Fracture, with Jinggg ending the 13th round by knifing Guild's Russ. The former went ahead with his knife and knocked Russ down in the face with it in the pistol round.

3) Paper Rex f0rsaken's quick flick

Paper Rex's f0rsaken, who played Neon in Fracture, fabulously knocked down Guild's Koldamenta with his flick. This surprised everyone as he quickly placed his crosshair right on the enemy and killed him within the blink of an eye.

4) FPX SEIDER clutches with three kills

FPX SEIDER clutched the 15th round with a triple kill in Icebox. He had to play as a replacement for SUYGETSU, but the pro helped the team win rounds, even securing one single-handedly.

5) Fnatic Derke's clutch with Chamber's ultimate

Fnatic's Derke shone in round 5 at Haven with Chamber's ultimate ability. He surprised everyone with his quick shots and clutched the round with three kills. Derke bagged three kills with a single shot with Chamber's ultimate.

Schedule

The matches are scheduled for the sixth day of VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen as follows:

Leviatán vs DRX: Upper Bracket Round 1 - Friday, July 15 - 5.00 pm CEST / 8.00 am PDT / 8.30 pm IST

Upper Bracket Round 1 - Friday, July 15 - 5.00 pm CEST / 8.00 am PDT / 8.30 pm IST XSET vs OpTic Gaming: Upper Bracket Round 1 - Friday, July 15 - 8.00 pm CEST / 11.00 am PDT / 11.30 pm IST

Fans can watch the matches from the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Day 6 via live broadcast on the Valorant Champions Tour's official YouTube and Twitch channels on July 15, 2022, from 8:30 pm IST.

