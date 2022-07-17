VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Day 7 highlights: Guild Esports and XSET eliminated

On the seventh day of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen, fans witnessed the competition's first elimination in the playoffs.

Guild Esports and XSET faced elimination after they lost to FunPlus Phoenix and Leviatan, respectively. The two winning teams in the Lower Bracket Round 1 will now await the losing team from the Upper Bracket Semi-Final. Nevertheless, Guild Esports and XSET's loss marked the end of their journey at VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen.

Day 7 of the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen saw some aggressive plays and players fighting to save their team from exiting the competition.

Day 7 match results and highlights of VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen

Match results

The results from the two lower bracket matches in round 1 of the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Day 7 are as follows:

Guild Esports vs. FunPlus Phoenix: Ascent (11-13), Breeze (13-3), and Bind (4-13)

Ascent (11-13), Breeze (13-3), and Bind (4-13) Leviatan vs. XSET: Split (9-13) and Ascent (15-13), and Haven (16-14)

Top five highlights

1) Guild's trexx does 1 HP clutch

Guild Esports' trexx brilliantly won round 19 in Ascent for his team with only 1 HP left. The player took the 1v3 fight confidently with his Raze play and knocked down the enemies in very low health. The 1 HP clutch from trexx was unexpected by many, but the player's gameplay made it possible for the team to win the round.

2) FPX ardiis' collateral kill

FunPlus Phoenix's ardiis achieved a collateral kill with a single shot from Chamber's ultimate in Breeze. This stunned everyone as ardiis took down the Guild's Sayf and Russ with a single shot at the start of the round.

3) FPX Zyppaan's aggressive Raze play

FunPlus Phoenix's Zyppaan scored a triple kill with his aggressive Raze play in Bind's 15th round. This surprised fans as he took down three players in the blink of an eye with his gameplay and helped the team win the round.

4) The 00.10 clutch by Leviatan kiNgg

When almost three members were down by XSET Zekken's aggressive play, Leviatan's kiNgg saved the round. The player engaged in a 1v1 fight and took down Zekken at the last moment, clutching the round by defusing the spike with only 00.10 seconds left.

5) Leviatan's thrifty round in Haven

Leviatan earned a thrifty after converting a round in their favor with fewer credits spent in Buy. This was made possible with Leviatan Tacolilla's excellent Chamber play, taking down three enemies with his ultimate ability. This helped the team in winning the round with less credit investment.

Standings

Guild Esports and XSET were eliminated from the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen on Day 7 after losing to FunPlus Phoenix and Leviatan, respectively. FunPlus Phoenix and Leviatan will now face the losing team from the Upper Bracket Semi-Finals in the Lower Bracket Round 2.

Schedule

The schedule for the matches for the eighth day of the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen is as follows:

Paper Rex vs. Fnatic: Upper Bracket Round 2 - Sunday, July 17 - 5.00 pm CEST / 8.00 am PDT / 8.30 pm IST

Upper Bracket Round 2 - Sunday, July 17 - 5.00 pm CEST / 8.00 am PDT / 8.30 pm IST DRX vs. OpTic Gaming: Upper Bracket Round 2 - Sunday, July 17 - 8.00 pm CEST / 11.00 am PDT / 11.30 pm IST

Fans can watch the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Day 8 matches streamed live on the Valorant Champions Tour's official YouTube and Twitch channels on July 17, 2022, from 11:00 am EDT/ 8:30 pm IST.

