How to get XSET Cryocells' crosshair code in Valorant

Valorant has significantly expanded its player base since its release, and its esports scene is highly popular among all fans and players worldwide.

Several Valorant players try to climb ranks in the game every day by improving their in-game skills. Since gunplay is one of the crucial mechanisms in Riot Games' 5v5 multiplayer tactical shooters, many focus on improving their aim, and the first step for players to get a precise aim is to find the right and suitable crosshair settings for themselves.

Players often take inspiration from professional players and streamers to learn new skills and tactics in the game. Players often try to reflect their strategies and in-game settings in their own games. Many players also copy the crosshairs of Valorant pros to get a more precise aim in the game. However, they don't need to put much effort into copying the crosshair settings of professional players. Simply copying the crosshair code and importing the profile makes the task easier.

The developers at Riot Games introduced the crosshair profile feature into the game in Patch 4.05. This allowed Valorant players to import the crosshair settings of other players using the crosshair profile code.

Valorant crosshair profile: XSET's Cryocells

Matthew "Cryocells" Panganiban is a nineteen-year-old Valorant professional player from the United States who currently plays for XSET. He joined the XSET roster at the end of last year, on December 31, 2021. Cryocells' precise aim and operator skills set him apart from many players in the North American region. The XSET Valorant player is mostly seen playing Chamber and Jett in official tournaments.

Players can also use Cryocells' in-game crosshair settings to improve their aim in the game. This will help them win more gunfights and climb the rank ladder. Below is the crosshair profile code for XSET's Cryocells:

0;P;c;5;h;0;0t;1;0l;3;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

The Crosshair can be further adjusted by players by tweaking its opacity, length, color, thickness, and more as per their preference. A smaller crosshair helps in getting a better aim and improving the gunplay in Riot Games' tactical shooter.

How to import XSET Cryocells' crosshair code

Valorant players can easily import XSET Cryocells' crosshair settings in the game. To do so, players need to copy his crosshair code first. Afterwards, players need to open the game, head to the Settings option, and click on the Crosshair tab.

Crosshair Profile Setting menu (Image via Riot Games)

To import a crosshair profile, players need to click on the 'Import Profile Code' option. After this, the 'Import Profile' window will appear on the screen. Players need to paste the crosshair code of Cryocells in the text box and click on 'Import.' Players can also change the name of the crosshair profile.

'Import Profile' window in the in-game settings (Image via Riot Games)

Players can often experiment with their crosshair settings by referring to the crosshairs used by professional esports players and streamers. This allows them to explore more options and get the right crosshair settings for themselves.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far