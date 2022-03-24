How to obtain TenZ's crosshair profile code in Valorant

With the arrival of Patch 4.05, Valorant enthusiasts have the option to adopt the crosshairs of players all over the world. The newly instated crosshair profile feature allows players to copy an auto-generated crosshair code and share it with others.

Players can generate codes for each of their crosshairs in the in-game settings and share them with other players without any restrictions. Similarly, players can also paste the code of other players, thereby adopting their unique crosshairs.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Heads up! We're eager to get Patch 4.05 to you but we ran into some late issues, so expect some delays to your usual release. You can still read the Patch Notes—including Brim stim and sharable crosshairs—here: riot.com/3Io18Xj Heads up! We're eager to get Patch 4.05 to you but we ran into some late issues, so expect some delays to your usual release. You can still read the Patch Notes—including Brim stim and sharable crosshairs—here: riot.com/3Io18Xj https://t.co/KLTVWX8Wgo

This feature allows Valorant enthusiasts to experiment with a variety of crosshairs, both from the game's global playerbase and from the professional circle.

In this article, we look at how players can implement the unique crosshair of Tyson "TenZ" Ngo, a professional Valorant player who represents Sentinels in the NA region.

Valorant crosshair profile code: TenZ

Crosshair is a fundamental component of FPS gaming and is pivotal to a player's performance in Valorant. While each player has their own choice of crosshairs ranging from a simple dot to a plus sign, the decision to stick with a single crosshair comes down to how comfortable the player is while playing with it.

However, for players who are new to the game or are yet to find their perfect crosshair, the most convenient method would be to adopt a professional player's crosshair and work their way around it by later adjusting things to their requirements.

With TenZ's crosshair, players can understand how the athlete views his opponents in-game. By copying the code given below and importing it in-game, players can effectively adopt TenZ's in-game crosshair:

0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;m;1;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;4;o;1

To apply Tenz's crosshairs into the game, players are initially required to copy his crosshair profile code. They will have to access the Crosshair tab within the in-game settings. After that, players are required to navigate to the Crosshair Profile tab.

Crosshair profile menu in-game (Image via Riot Games)

In the Crosshair Profile tab, players can click on the option highlighted in the image above to access the menu that allows players to paste profile codes.

Upon pasting TenZ's crosshair profile code, the "Import" option will be highlighted to the player, which upon clicking, confirms the process.

Import crosshair profile code in-game (Image via Riot Games)

Once all the steps are completed, players can compete across any game mode using TenZ's crosshair. Similarly, players can adopt the crosshair profile codes of various other professional players while having the freedom to share their crosshair profiles across the game's community.

